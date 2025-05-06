Vietjet launches new airline brand

ASTANA — Vietjet and Qazaq Air have announced a strategic partnership to launch a new airline brand, Vietjet Qazaqstan, at the Kazakhstan-Việt Nam Business Roundtable.

The event was held on Tuesday in the presence of Vietnamese General Secretary Tô Lâm as part of his state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, highlighting deepening economic and aviation ties between the two nations.

During the event, Việt Nam’s Ministry of Finance granted a foreign investment registration certificate to Aviation Holdings, a subsidiary of Vietjet, authorising its acquisition of a strategic equity stake in Qazaq Air.

This move marks a key milestone in Vietjet’s international expansion strategy and aims to deepen bilateral ties between Việt Nam and Kazakhstan across aviation, economic and cultural domains, while opening a new chapter for the aviation industry in Central Asia.

Under this partnership, Vietjet and Qazaq Air will jointly develop and operate Vietjet Qazaqstan, leveraging the existing Qazaq Air platform. The new low-cost airline aims to become a key air bridge connecting Kazakhstan with Việt Nam, Southeast Asia and global aviation hubs.

Vietjet Qazaqstan is set to meet the growing travel demand in Kazakhstan, while enhancing cross-border tourism, trade and logistics across Asia. The airline also plans to contribute to local socio-economic growth by creating thousands of high-quality jobs.

Also at the event, Vietjet Qazaqstan and Boeing signed a customer services general terms agreement to support the the airline’s future Boeing 737 fleet. Under the agreement, Boeing will provide comprehensive services including software solutions, spare parts supply, technical assistance and training programmes for pilots and engineers.

The partnership also covers aircraft modifications and upgrades to ensure efficient and safe operations.

Vietjet Qazaqstan plans to operate a fleet of at least 20 Boeing 737 aircraft, paving the way for significant expansion of its domestic and international route network. The airline will implement modern operating models, digital management systems and advanced training programmes for its workforce.

The launch of Vietjet Qazaqstan follows the successful development of Vietjet Thailand, which has rapidly become one of Thailand’s leading low-cost carriers thanks to its efficient and effective operations. — VNS