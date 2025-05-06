Vietjet reports strong Q1 results with 24% increase in profit

HCM CITY — Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) has announced a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting the airline's robust international expansion and operational efficiency.

The company reported air revenues of VNĐ17.9 trillion (approximately US$690 million) for Q1 2025, with a pre-tax profit of VNĐ820 billion (around $31.5 million), reflecting a 25 per cent year-on-year growth.

Consolidated revenue totalled VNĐ17.95 trillion, while pre-tax profit hit VNĐ836 billion, up 24 per cent year-on-year.

The airline also reported a significant boost in ancillary revenue, which reached over VNĐ6.22 trillion in the period, contributing to more than 35 per cent of its total revenue.

In the first quarter, it also saw strong growth in passenger traffic, transporting more than 6.87 million passengers across nearly 38,700 flights, marking a year-on-year increase of over 9 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. Vietjet's extensive network includes 137 routes, comprising 40 domestic and 97 international destinations.

As of March 31, Vietjet's total assets surpassed VNĐ98.76 trillion, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12 and a liquidity ratio of 1.5, maintaining a stable and safe financial standing within the aviation industry.

At the same time, the carrier continued its growth trajectory in Q1 by adding two new aircraft, bringing its fleet total to 106, one of the most modern in the region.

In a move to enhance connectivity, Vietjet has launched four new international routes, linking Việt Nam’s Hà Nội and HCM City with major cities in China (Beijing, Guangzhou) and India (Bengaluru, Hyderabad), tapping into key Asian markets for growth opportunities.

Additionally, the airline announced two upcoming direct routes - Phú Quốc-Singapore and HCM City-Auckland (New Zealand) - both set to launch later this year.

The airline also made history in 2025 with its inaugural flight to the US, sparking strategic partnership discussions with key US partners valued at $14 billion. —VNS