President attends UN Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025 in HCM City

HCM CITY — State President Lương Cường attended the opening ceremony of the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025 in HCM City on Tuesday, during which he stressed that Việt Nam always respects and protects everyone’s right to freedom of belief and religion.

"The Party and State of Việt Nam highly value and create favourable conditions for religions, including Buddhism, to operate within the framework of the law," he said, adding that this is considered an important foundation for strengthening great national unity.

President Cường extended a warm welcome to heads of state, government leaders, and representatives from international organisations, as well as distinguished Buddhist dignitaries from around the world.

He also greeted Vietnamese Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers both at home and abroad, noting that their presence was a vivid representation of solidarity, compassion, and harmony.

"Vesak, a major international religious event, holds great significance for Buddhists and those interested in Buddhism worldwide, including the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the country and people of Việt Nam," he said.

He praised the theme of Vesak 2025, "Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development," noting that it carries an important message at a time when the world faces challenges such as conflict, inequality, climate change, and a crisis of social ethics.

He highlighted that the theme reflected the UN’s commitment to social action for a world of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development. Additionally, it promoted the values of tolerance, harmony, compassion, and loving-kindness passed down by the Buddha, inspiring collective efforts to build a peaceful and happy world.

"Việt Nam is a country with a long-standing Buddhist tradition deeply intertwined with its history of national building and defence," he said, noting that for over 2,000 years, Buddhism has become an integral part of Vietnamese cultural and spiritual life.

According to the President, throughout the ups and downs of history, Vietnamese Buddhism has always upheld the spirit of "protecting the nation and bringing peace to the people," with the Dharma accompanying the nation.

Values such as patriotism, tolerance, and the pursuit of goodness in Buddhism have deeply influenced the Vietnamese soul and contributed to shaping the nation's cultural identity.

He praised the efforts made by the VBS in carrying forward its tradition and actively contributing to the cause of national building and defence, noting that tens of thousands of monks, nuns, and Buddhists not only diligently practise and spread the Dharma but also take the lead in activities benefiting the nation and people such as charity work, social welfare, poverty reduction, disaster relief, environmental protection, and public health care.

He stressed that these contributions had played an important role in advancing Việt Nam's realisation of Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fostering harmony between religion and society, and promoting collective well-being.

"The VBS’s hosting of Vesak 2025 demonstrates that Vietnamese Buddhism is not only deeply connected with the nation but is also actively contributing to international Buddhist activities, for a shared goal of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development," Cường said.

He expressed his hope that Vesak 2025 would be a great success, and delegates would share valuable experiences and contribute actively to the topics of the event, while gaining practical insights into the country and people of Việt Nam.

He also suggested that compassion should be incorporated into policies, with wisdom guiding development directions, and emphasised the spirit of selflessness and altruism, meaning taking actions not for one's own benefit but always considering the well-being of the community.

The opening ceremony saw the presence of President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun, Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit, President of the International Council for the Day of Vesak (ICDV), ambassadors and chargés d'affaires of several countries, and over 2,700 delegates, including around 1,250 foreigners, from 85 countries and territories.

Delegates listened to Vesak 2025’s message presented by Most Venerable Thích Trí Quảng, the Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the VBS, which called on every Buddhist to always diligently practise and have compassion for all living beings, light up the world with the light of kindness and wisdom, and wished that all Buddhists around the world unite and actively work to create a truly peaceful and happy world.

In his opening remarks, Most Venerable Thích Thiện Nhơn, Vice Supreme Patriarch, President of the Executive Council of the VBS, and Chairman of the UN Vesak 2025 Organising Committee, the theme of this year’s event was a timely and urgent message as it carried humanitarian significance and reflected the current era which the Buddhist community hoped to convey to the world.

He stressed that promoting unity and collaborative efforts for global harmony would be the path for the Buddhist community and all religions to join hands in overcoming differences, and build a united world where compassion, understanding, and sharing become the common language of humanity.

Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit said that since the UN General Assembly recognised Vesak Day in 1999, this sacred event had united the global Buddhist community in peace and contemplation.

He added that this year’s event called for addressing global challenges with compassion, mindfulness, and shared determination. — VNA/VNS