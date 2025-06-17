VNA, press agencies congratulated on 100 years of revolutionary journalism

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation is committed to supporting the continued development of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), enabling it to fulfil its mission entrusted by the Party and State and maintain its role as the nation’s key news agency amid rapid digital transformation and global integration.

Vice Chairman of the commission Lại Xuân Môn made the remark during his visit to the VNA on June 17 to mark the 100th anniversary of Việt Nam's Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2025).

Extending congratulations to the VNA leaders and staff, Môn highlighted the agency’s consistent role over the past eight decades as a strategic and trusted information channel of the Party and the State. He emphasised that the VNA remains a mainstream, uninterrupted, timely, accurate, and authoritative source of news that helps shape public opinion, strengthen public trust, and safeguard the ideological foundation of the Party.

In light of the increasing requirements placed on the revolutionary press, he called on the VNA to further strengthen its political mettle, uphold professional ethics, improve skills, and continuously innovate both its journalistic mindset and practices in the digital age.

He also urged the VNA to reinforce its role as a strategic, reliable, and guiding voice in Việt Nam's media landscape, serving as a key source of official information that contributes to enhancing social consensus and advancing professional, humane, and modern journalism.

The agency was requested to proactively develop strategic, comprehensive, and in-depth communication plans while expanding its coverage through various news streams, thematic pages, and special columns to help promote national unity, development will, and aspirations. Through these efforts, it continues to effectively serve the Party's leadership, the State’s management, and the people's growing information needs.

On the same day, Môn also visited and offer congratulations to Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), People’s Public Security Newspaper, Vietnam Law Newspaper, and Protection of the Law Newspaper. — VNA/VNS