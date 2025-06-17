Việt Nam ramps up efforts against counterfeit goods amidst challenges: Minister

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên called for intensified market surveillance and stronger legal frameworks to combat the rising tide of counterfeit goods and online trade fraud while addressing at the 15th National Assembly’s 9th session on June 17.

Diên acknowledged that despite concerted efforts by ministries and local authorities in combating fake and substandard goods, the situation remains highly complicated, attributing the persistent challenges to high profits luring numerous participants, increasingly sophisticated violations, limited resources within enforcement agencies. He added that inconsistencies in inter-agency coordination, insufficient deterrent penalties, and even corruption among some officials have undermined the crackdown.

To address the issues, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will strengthen inspection, examination, and market control while proposing the development of an e-commerce law to enhance management in this sector, scheduled for submission to the parliament during its 10th session.

Additional measures include increasing unscheduled inspections, reinforcing local market surveillance forces, and implementing stricter punishments. It is also necessary to enhance communications work and provide guidance for businesses, helping them operate in compliance with regulations, while encouraging smart consumer choice.

Turning to export performance, Diên reported that despite mounting pressure from US reciprocal measures, agro-forestry-fishery exports reached rose 14.8 per cent year-on-year to US$13.72 billion in the first four months of this year.

He noted the ministry’s ongoing efforts to diversify markets for Vietnamese products such as improving the quality of market information and organising monthly trade promotion meetings for businesses and industry associations.

Besides, the ministry in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and competent ministries and agencies continues negotiating to remove non-tariff technical barriers and expand export markets to potential destinations, particularly for agricultural products to enter the US, EU, Japan, Canada, the Republic of Korea, and Australia, while stepping up trade promotion in potential markets like the UK and France.

The focus has been placed to boosting shipments to China through official channels, supporting businesses to capitalise on the free trade agreements to which Việt Nam is a signatory, and promoting the “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese products” campaign.

Minister Diên emphasised the importance of brand development in enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods. The Government’s branding strategy is being implemented at three levels – nationwide industry brands, local product certifications (including geographical indications), and enterprise-level branding.

Moving forward, the ministry will continue implementing focused brand development programmes while raising awareness of the role, significance, and necessity of building, developing, and managing brands in production, business, and investment activities.

Dien acknowledged that while plastic packaging offers convenience and low costs, its widespread use in e-commerce, an industry growing 20–25 per cent annually, is driving up waste and putting mounting pressure on the environment.

To handle the issue, efforts should be carried out harmoniously, including encouraging businesses to adopt eco-friendly packaging, and promoting consumer preferences for green products through discounts and education campaigns.

Regarding ways to reduce logistics costs, Diên announced that his ministry has coordinated with related ministries to submit to the Government a logistics development strategy for 2025-2035 with a vision to 2050.

The strategy focuses on upgrading transport infrastructure, building major logistics hubs, and enhancing inter-provincial connectivity. It also comprises supporting logistics enterprises in service quality improvement, expanding international markets, and applying technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in port, warehouse, and delivery operations. The Government also aims to strengthen the role of industry associations and develop pioneering logistics firms, he added. —VNS