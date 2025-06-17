Vietnam Airlines to launch first direct flight route to Northern Europe

HCM CITY — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is set launch its first direct flight from HCM City to Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, marking the first non-stop route between Việt Nam and Northern Europe.

Starting from December 15, the carrier will operate three weekly round-trip flights on the wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Flights will depart from HCM City every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while return flights from Copenhagen will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Đặng Anh Tuấn, deputy general director of Vietnam Airlines, said it marks a milestone in connecting Việt Nam with Denmark and serves as a key air link between Southeast Asia and Northern Europe.

The new route aims to meet the rising demand for tourism, family visits, or trade between Việt Nam and Denmark, where there are over 70,000 Vietnamese people living and working.

The largest air gateway in Northern Europe, Copenhagen is also the main hub for Scandinavian Airlines.

The new direct route will make it easier for passengers to visit neighbouring countries such as Sweden, Norway, and Finland, thanks to a seamless transfer system.

Expansion

Over the years Vietnam Airlines has been expanding its international network in response to the nation’s growing economy and the rising demand for air travel.

It has recently announced plans to restore 15 international routes to key markets including Italy, Russia, China, the UAE, Japan, South Korea, and India.

In Europe alone, it is operating direct flights between Việt Nam and the UK, France, Germany, and Russia.

Starting from July, the carrier will launch a new service from Hà Nội to Milan, Italy, with three weekly round-trip flights.

Plans are also underway for additional direct flights from HCM City to Milan after 2025.

It has recently launched direct flights connecting HCM City to Bali, Indonesia, marking its second connection to Indonesia, alongside its current service to Jakarta.

Earlier this month it launched a nonstop daily service linking Nha Trang in south-central Việt Nam, to Busan, South Korea’s second-largest city, which will be operated by Airbus A321 aircraft.

To meet the rising demand for air travel, Vietnam Airlines is also enhancing its services on existing routes, including popular routes such as HCM City–Singapore and HCM City–Bangkok routes.

The first five months have already seen a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in air passenger transport, showing signs of the Vietnamese aviation market’s recovery.

However, challenges remain, including a shortage of aircraft due to engine recalls from Pratt & Whitney and rising fuel prices as a result of ongoing global conflicts. — VNS