Vietjet places major order for 40 additional Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines

PARIS — Vietjet has placed an additional order with Rolls-Royce for 40 Trent 7000 engines to power its fleet of 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft.

This latest order builds on a previous agreement signed at the Singapore Airshow last year for 40 engines, bringing the total number of Trent 7000 engines ordered by the airline to 80. The corresponding aircraft purchase was officially announced by Airbus in May.

As part of the deal, Vietjet will continue to utilise Rolls-Royce’s comprehensive TotalCare service, which provides support for engine health monitoring and maintenance.

Rob Watson, President of Civil Aerospace at Rolls-Royce, said: “Today’s commitment for an additional 40 Trent 7000 engines demonstrates the airline’s confidence in the Trent 7000 and A330neo combination.

“Vietjet Air is a key partner for Rolls-Royce in the Asia-Pacific region, and we are proud to support their mission of connecting Việt Nam with the world through leading aerospace technology.”

Đinh Việt Phương, Vietjet CEO, added: “Rolls-Royce is a trusted partner in Vietjet’s long-term strategy to develop a next-generation widebody fleet.

"Our decision to expand the Trent 7000 order for 40 new engines within a year reflects our strong commitment to international network growth, with a focus on long-haul markets across Europe, North Asia and North America."

The Trent 7000 is the latest addition to the Rolls-Royce Trent family of engines and exclusively powers the Airbus A330neo. The Trent 7000 has flown more than three million hours, delivering exceptional reliability, sustainable performance and proven versatility.

Vietjet currently operates a fleet of over 130 new-generation, fuel-efficient aircraft and has placed orders for more than 400 additional aircraft. This expanding fleet underpins the airline’s growing network across the Asia-Pacific region and supports its plans to launch long-haul routes to Europe and the Americas in the near future. —VNS