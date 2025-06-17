Đà Nẵng’s FTZ positioned as key link in global supply chain

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình has signed a decision to establish the Đà Nẵng Free Trade Zone (FTZ), which will be connected to main infrastructure facilities, opening up new development opportunities for the central coastal city.

According to the decision, the zone will cover 1,881 hectares, comprising functional areas for production, logistics, trade and services, digital technology industry, information technology and innovation.

The zone will be developed with modern and comprehensive infrastructure for manufacturing, logistics, trade, and high-quality technology and services, aiming to become a regional-level economic hub and a strategic growth powerhouse for both the central region and the nation in the new development context.

The long-term goal is to position the zone as an important link in global and Asia-Pacific supply chains. It is envisioned as an international manufacturing hub and transit point connected to Liên Chiểu Port, Đà Nẵng International Airport, and the East-West Economic Corridor, contributing to the development of high-tech industry, innovation, and digital transformation, as well as Đà Nẵng’s economic restructuring towards sustainability and intensive integration following its merger with Quảng Nam Province.

At the same time, the zone will be linked with the international financial centre based in the city, forming a modern, smart, and highly competitive economic ecosystem with high spillover effects to help raise Việt Nam’s stature in the region and the world amid globalisation.

The development of the Đà Nẵng FTZ will follow a roadmap aligned with the national socio-economic development strategy, Đà Nẵng’s master plan, and the approved goals and orientations for the FTZ. — VNS