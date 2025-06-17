Việt Nam ready to organise two-tier local administration: home affairs minister

HÀ NỘI — Localities across Việt Nam are ready to implement the two-tier local administration model, Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà told the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing 9th session on Tuesday.

Emphasising that in the implementation of this model, the contingent of officials and civil servants will be the key factor determining its success, Tra noted that restructuring and improving the quality of officials, civil servants, and public employees is no longer a choice, but an urgent requirement to transition from administrative management to governance in service of the people.

At the same time, with the two-tier local administration model, the workload is enormous and the task requirements are very high, demanding officials, especially those at the commune level, be versatile, multi-tasking, professional, and capable of uniting and mobilising the public.

She advised localities to strictly implement the guidelines of the Politburo, the Party Central Committee, the Government, the Prime Minister, and relevant ministries regarding the reorganisation of the administrative apparatus; restructure and improve the quality of officials and civil servants in a practical and effective manner, in order to best meet current demands.

In addition, localities must urgently and fully implement existing policies regarding the arrangement and support of those affected by the restructuring process, Tra said.

The minister highlighted the importance of retaining competent personnel, while also focusing on building a strong contingent of officials, civil servants, and public employees, including implementing special policies to attract talented individuals into the public sector.

She also stressed the need for targeted training and capacity-building programmes, especially for commune-level staff and officials working in remote, ethnic minority, and disadvantaged areas, as well as for women.

To meet the operational demands of the two-level local administration system, Trà affirmed that its core objective is to reform national and local governance, thereby building a government that is closer to the people, more responsive, and better able to serve them. —VNS