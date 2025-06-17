Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam extends congratulations to Iceland on National Day

June 17, 2025 - 18:38
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadottir.

 

Top Vietnamese leaders extended greetings to their Icelandic counterparts on the occasion of the country’s 80th National Day. —Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders have sent congratulatory messages to their Icelandic counterparts on the occasion of Iceland’s National Day (June 17).

State President Lương Cường on Tuesday extended his greetings to President Halla Tomasdottir.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadottir, while National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn cabled a congratulatory message to Speaker of Althingi (parliament) Pórunn Sveinbjarnardóttir.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended congratulations to Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Gunnarsdottir. — VNS

