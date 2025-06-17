India seeks high-tech agricultural cooperation with Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — India and Cần Thơ City agreed to enhance multi-sector bilateral cooperation at a working session on Tuesday between municipal leaders and Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Sandeep Arya.

As part of the visit, the Indian delegation is scheduled to tour the Mekong Delta Rice Research Institute to explore specific solutions for advancing high-tech agricultural collaboration. A key focus will be joint research on developing rice varieties resistant to salinity and drought in response to climate change.

Indian companies operating in sectors such as sugar, edible oil, and rice also expressed interest in learning more about Cần Thơ’s investment incentives for foreign enterprises.

India is currently in discussions with relevant Vietnamese agencies on opening markets for certain agricultural products from both countries, notably pomelo and rambutan from Việt Nam. Additionally, major Indian corporations have shown strong interest in seaport construction and renewable energy projects in Việt Nam, including in Cần Thơ. Detailed information on these projects provided by the city will be shared with Indian investors exploring opportunities in the region.

Both sides are also advancing cooperation in high-quality human resource development in technology sectors. Indian universities, known for their strengths in quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and digital technology, are seeking partnerships with Vietnamese institutes and universities to improve education quality and jointly design relevant training programmes.

Chairman of the Cần Thơ People’s Committee Trương Cảnh Tuyên thanked the Indian Government for its recent non-refundable aid of US$50,000 to support the construction of rural bridges in Thốt Nốt and Thới Lai districts, which were inaugurated on June 16.

Cần Thơ has identified four strategic pillars for development: human resources, infrastructure, the private economic sector's growth linked with international cooperation, and the creation of an innovation ecosystem, digital transformation, and a smart urban environment. By 2050, the city aims to rank among Asia’s well-developed cities and a livable smart city in Việt Nam. International partnerships, the Chairman stressed, are essential to achieving this vision.

In 2023, Cần Thơ's Department of Foreign Affairs signed a cooperation agreement with the Consulate General of India to enhance collaboration in education, culture, arts, IT, tourism, trade, and investment promotion. The city hopes to deepen engagement with Indian partners in key sectors, particularly high-tech agriculture and advanced training in healthcare and technology. — VNA/VNS