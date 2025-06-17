Deputy PM optimistic about Australian Ambassador’s new tenure

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for newly-appointed Australian Ambassador Gillian Bird, expressing his belief that her tenure would further advance the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Sơn described Australia as one of Việt Nam’s most trusted and important partners in the region, with high level of political trust and shared strategic vision on key issues. He welcomed the strong, substantive growth of bilateral relations, particularly as Việt Nam pursues its four strategic breakthroughs under recently-adopted reform resolutions, which include administrative streamlining, technological innovation, digital transformation, and private sector development.

He expressed his hope that Australia would continue to support Việt Nam’s development goals through practical collaboration.

He urged the Ambassador to actively maintain the momentum of bilateral engagement, especially through continued high-level delegation exchanges, inter-agency cooperation, and locality-to-locality connections. He called for regular reviews of the implementation of key commitments, including the 2024-27 Action Plan for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The host highlighted robust cooperation in national defence-security, especially joint efforts in United Nations peacekeeping, and suggested expanding collaboration in areas like transnational crime prevention and civil registration data management.

Economically, he pointed to the Việt Nam–Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy as a cornerstone of trade ties, urging both nations to expand market access, leverage free trade agreements, aim for a two-way trade target of US$20 billion, uphold a rules-based free trade system and ensure supply chains.

Expressing gratitude for Australia’s support in climate change adaptation, Sơn sought continued assistance for Việt Nam’s energy transition and net-zero emissions goal by 2050. He also called for greater educational cooperation, urging Australia to facilitate access for Vietnamese students to study and conduct research, thus strengthening people-to-people ties.

Ambassador Bird, in reply, affirmed Australia’s commitment to strengthening ties with Việt Nam, saying that Việt Nam’s success is also Australia’s own.

Việt Nam is always a reliable and valued partner of Australia, she said, pledging to translate high-level commitments into tangible projects and collaborate closely with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities. She also committed to preparing for upcoming high-level visits.

On global and regional issues, Sơn praised Australia’s active role and contributions to Southeast Asia, particularly on matters concerning the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), and encouraged stronger engagement with Mekong sub-region countries to support sustainable development.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to international law and agreed to foster peace, stability, and cooperation regionally and globally.

On the occasion, Sơn reiterated the invitation to Australian leaders to attend the signing of the United Nations convention against cybercrime in Hà Nội in this October. — VNS