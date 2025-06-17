Vietnamese advised to leave Israel via land border crossings

TEL AVIV — The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has advised Vietnamese people living there to proactively prepare and seek ways to leave the country via land border crossings, especially toward Jordan or Egypt, when security and safety conditions allow.

In its notice sent to the Vietnamese community, the embassy noted that on Tuesday morning, Iran launched a simultaneous barrage of 20 ballistic missiles at Israel, which marks a shift to daytime attacks, potentially increasing the risk of casualties and damage.

Central and northern regions of Israel remain in high-risk zones as the conflict between Iran and Israel continues to escalate severely. Currently, Israeli airspace remains closed, and international commercial flights have yet to resume.

The embassy recommended everyone to remain calm and closely follow updates from the Vietnamese community’s liaison groups for specific guidance.

They are urged to register their intention to leave Israel for Việt Nam or a third country via the Google Form provided by the embassy.

The information collected through this form will help the embassy compile a list of individuals, assess needs, and coordinate with relevant authorities in Israel and Việt Nam, as well as with other embassies in the Middle East country and Vietnamese missions abroad to devise appropriate support plans tailored to each group, each time and the situation.

They are also asked to strictly comply with local security regulations and be fully prepared with essential items such as personal documents, medicine, food, and portable charger to enable short-term evacuation or temporary sheltering in case their residence becomes uninhabitable due to damage.

It is essential to maintain regular contact with the embassy. In any emergency requiring consular protection or assistance, they could contact the embassy’s First Secretary Trần Văn Gioóc, at Phone No.: +972-555025616, Email: giooctv.mofa@gmail.com; Second Secretary Nguyễn Thùy Anh, Phone: +972-52-727-4248, Email: anhnguyen.mofavn@gmail.com; and First Secretary Nguyễn Bích Thủy, Phone: +972-50-878-3373, Email: thuynb.mofa@gmail.com. — VNS