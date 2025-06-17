Vingroup stocks lift VN-Index close to 1,350 points

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese shares extended gains on Tuesday, largely driven by strong performances in blue chips, especially the Vingroup stock group, pushing the VN-Index close to the psychological threshold of 1,350 points.

Bullish momentum continued in the early trade, with the VN-Index climbing to an intraday high of 1,353.01 points — surpassing the peak recorded earlier this month — before slipping back slightly. At the close, the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) advanced 9.58 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 1,347.69 points.

Market breadth was positive, with 177 stocks rising while 133 declined.

Liquidity on the HoSE slightly decreased by 0.4 per cent from Monday, with total trading value reaching approximately VNĐ20.9 trillion (around US$800.9 million).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation, also gained a robust 11.04 points, or 0.78 per cent, to end at 1,431.39 points. Within the basket, 19 stocks advanced, eight declined and three remained unchanged.

Leading the market were stocks in the Vingroup ecosystem. Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC) and Vinhomes JSC (VHM) rose by 2.69 and 3.26 per cent, respectively. Together with gains from Vinpearl (VPL) and Vincom Retail Joint Stock Company (VRE), the Vingroup group contributed over 4.5 points to the VN-Index.

Other large-cap stocks also had a strong session, notably Vietcombank (VCB), which rose 1.06 per cent, Vietnam Rubber Group – Joint Stock Company (GVR) up 3.21 per cent, and Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN) gaining 2.77 per cent.

On the downside, some major energy stocks lost ground after two consecutive days of strong gains. Petrolimex (PLX) dropped 3.1 per cent and Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR) fell 2.56 per cent, slightly weighing on the market.

Analysts at Saigon – Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS) said: “After two weeks of correction from the 1,350-point zone back to support around 1,300, bottom-fishing demand has shown improvement as anticipated in our previous weekend report. Exceeding expectations, the VN-Index has maintained a short-term uptrend, staying above the key support of 1,325. The index has opened up hopes of returning to the 1,350 level after successfully testing this short-term support.

“We expect short-term supply pressure to intensify as the VN-Index approaches its previous peak. Investors should maintain a balanced portfolio and prioritise stocks with strong fundamentals, leading positions in strategic sectors, and superior growth prospects.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index edged up 0.12 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 228.24 points. Total trading value on the northern bourse reached VNĐ1.7 trillion, equivalent to more than 92 million shares traded. — VNS