Tech giants eye Bình Dương as Việt Nam's emerging high-tech hub

HÀ NỘI — A series of recent high-level meetings between Bình Dương leaders and major foreign tech corporations have underscored the southern province’s strategic vision to position artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and the digital economy as pillars of its sustainable growth model.

During a meeting with the provincial authorities on June 13, Ryan Sim, AMD’s Regional Director for Asia-Pacific and Japan, expressed strong interest in potential cooperation in high-tech industries, human resource training, and the development of a semiconductor ecosystem.

The US-based conglomerate is among the world’s leading providers of high-performance processors, AI accelerators, and computing platforms serving industries such as supercomputing, defence, e-government, and generative AI. Its growing interest in Bình Dương signals the province’s increasing relevance in global technology value chains.

As the global semiconductor supply chain undergoes restructuring, Việt Nam is emerging as an increasingly attractive destination thanks to its strategic location, political stability, and open economic policies. Bình Dương, in particular, stands out with its integrated industrial infrastructure, adaptive mechanisms, and forward-looking governance.

As of mid-June, the province had attracted more than 4,500 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects from 65 countries and territories, with total registered capital exceeding US$42.7 billion. Of these, the US had 138 projects worth nearly $1.4 billion. These figures highlight significant room for deeper cooperation, especially in core technology sectors.

At a separate meeting with local leaders, Su Liang, Chairman of MiTAC - a multinational tech firm headquartered in Taiwan (China) and operating in over 70 countries with four decades of experience in core technology development and systems integration – praised Bình Dương’s smart city ambitions. He expressed interest in concrete projects such as urban rail systems, smart lighting, and AI-powered city surveillance, while noting that MiTAC’s solutions align well with the province’s digital transformation goals.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bùi Minh Trí affirmed Bình Dương’s commitment to facilitating project implementation, especially in sectors poised to drive a transformation of the local growth model.

Speaking to the press, Bùi Thành Nhân, head of the provincial Party Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, said the two meetings clearly demonstrate a new vision in the local investment attraction strategy – one that avoids being scattered or focused on quantity, and instead prioritises high value-added, environmentally friendly, and knowledge-intensive industries.

Over the past three decades, Bình Dương has cemented its status as one of Việt Nam’s most dynamic industrial hubs, building a robust foundation in manufacturing, exports, and investment. The province now has 30 operational industrial parks spanning over 13,000 hectares, with an occupancy rate exceeding 90 per cent. Under its development plan through 2030 with a vision to 2050, Bình Dương aims to establish around 10 new industrial parks, prioritising high-tech and eco models. — VNS