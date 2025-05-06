Hidden war tunnel

Step back into history with a rare glimpse inside one of the tunnels in the heart of HCM City used by the Saigon Special Forces. This underground passage once stored over two tonnes of weapons and played a crucial role during the resistance war with America.
Elderly people are among the most at risk of being left behind in today’s digital age. But a unique AI class in Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District is working to ensure that doesn't happen. Seniors are now learning to use smartphones and AI applications for entertainment, shopping, communication and more.
Việt Nam’s sweeping administrative reforms are reshaping its Government, cutting public sector jobs, while opening doors to private enterprise and new economic projects, making career transitions a pressing challenge.
Phạm Xuân Thịnh, Director of Cát Tiên National Park, said that following the death of Đinh Văn Kiên, who was attacked by a gaur while patrolling the forest, the park has been actively supporting and consoling his family.