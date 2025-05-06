Politics & Law
Home Society

Hidden war tunnel

May 06, 2025 - 11:56
Step back into history with a rare glimpse inside one of the tunnels in the heart of HCM City used by the Saigon Special Forces. This underground passage once stored over two tonnes of weapons and played a crucial role during the resistance war with America.

Society

Digital technology for the elderly

Elderly people are among the most at risk of being left behind in today’s digital age. But a unique AI class in Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District is working to ensure that doesn't happen. Seniors are now learning to use smartphones and AI applications for entertainment, shopping, communication and more.
Society

Following in footsteps

Through relentless training and unwavering determination, Việt Nam’s elite commandos are the unsung heroes who protect peace for the nation.
Society

HCM City opens new gateway hospitals

HCM City has invested intensively in healthcare projects at the city gateways in an attempt to enhance access to healthcare services in suburban areas and alleviate the burden on central hospitals.

