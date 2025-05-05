HCM City opens new gateway hospitals

HCM CITY — HCM City has invested intensively in healthcare projects at the city gateways in an attempt to enhance access to healthcare services in suburban areas and alleviate the burden on central hospitals.

The city has invested nearly VNĐ10 trillion (US$384.7 million) for the three new gateway hospitals: Hóc Môn Regional General Hospital, Thủ Đức Regional General Hospital, and Củ Chi Regional General Hospital.

Each hospital is designed to have 1,000 beds and has a total investment capital of VNĐ1.8-1.9 trillion ($69-73 million). All three hospitals invested in purchasing equipment with a total expenditure of nearly VNĐ4.4 trillion ($169 million).

After nearly four years of construction, Hóc Môn Regional General Hospital in the western gateway was inaugurated on April 19, and Thủ Đức Regional General Hospital in the eastern gateway was inaugurated on April 24, on the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Củ Chi Regional General Hospital is scheduled to be inaugurated in September on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of National Day that falls on September 2.

Đặng Quốc Quân, director of Hóc Môn Regional General Hospital, said the construction for Hóc Môn Regional General Hospital with a total investment of VNĐ1.8 trillion began in early 2021.

It will develop all specialties to meet the healthcare needs of local residents, Quân said.

It is also receiving professional support from city-level hospitals such as Hospital 115, Children’s Hospital 1, Từ Dũ Hospital, and HCM City Odonto-Stomatology Hospital to develop specialised techniques, he said.

With newly-built infrastructure and modern equipment, the hospital strives to develop advanced techniques so that residents no longer have to transfer to higher-level hospitals, he said.

Cao Tấn Phước, director of Thủ Đức Regional General Hospital, said the hospital receives about 3,000 out-patient visits and treat 600–700 in-patients a day.

The hospital strives to develop into a Grade I general hospital and become one of the leading hospitals in the specialised health cluster of the Thủ Đức area.

Nearly 20 doctors have been sent for training at leading hospitals such as Chợ Rẫy Hospital, Thủ Đức Hospital, and HCM City Heart Institute, aiming to enhance professional capabilities and access modern treatment methods.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tăng Chí Thượng, director of the Department of Health, said that the construction of new facilities and the investment in modern medical equipment for the gateway hospitals align with the city's plan to establish itself into a healthcare hub in the ASEAN region by 2030. — VNS