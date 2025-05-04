Free school lunch initiative welcomed by teachers and parents

HÀ NỘI — At a recent meeting with Hà Nội’s voters, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm told local authorities to look into offering free school lunches for students at public schools.

Alongside the free tuition policy, the initiative for free school lunches is expected to significantly ease the dual burdens of both financial and time pressures, along with concerns about children at school for many parents.

Nguyễn Hoa Lê, a mother of two, living in Gia Lâm District, couldn’t hide her excitement.

“I will be truly happy if this proposal becomes a reality. Free tuition and lunch would significantly reduce our family’s expenses, allowing us to invest more in extracurricular activities and subjects that our children enjoy,” she told Sức Khỏe & Đời Sống (Health and Life) newspaper.

Her family now spends over VNĐ2 million per month for meals and semi-boarding services for her two children – a substantial portion of their education-related spending.

Sharing the positive sentiment, Trần Thị Cảnh, whose child is studying at a primary school with no boarding classes, said: “If the school can offer boarding and free lunches for the children, I believe every parent will all be in favour. The children will be able to eat and rest at school under teachers' supervision. We will be completely at ease – no more having to pick up and drop off our kids four times a day.”

Double benefits

Not only parents but also many teachers have praised the potential positive impact of the free lunch policy.

According to educators, providing a nutritious school lunch plays a crucial role in fostering both physical and mental development in students.

Children will have the energy and focus to study effectively throughout the day. The free lunch policy would ease the worries of parents, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The principal of Chương Dương Secondary School in Hoàn Kiếm, Nguyễn Thị Vân Hồng, said this is a profoundly humane initiative, demonstrating the Party and State's concern for the education sector.

“Along with free tuition, free lunches would be a dream come true for every parent. If this policy is implemented, parents can rest assured knowing their children are being fully cared for at school – from studying and meals to rest time,” she said.

Education expert Bùi Khánh Nguyên said if implemented comprehensively, free school lunches would mark a major step forward in ensuring educational welfare, following the successful rollout of free tuition. This is not only a practical form of economic support but also a reflection of the compassion behind policy-making for the younger generation – the future of the nation.

“A seemingly small matter like a VNĐ30,000 lunch carries a ripple effect with far greater impacts. It not only enables students to develop better but also builds trust and reassurance among parents – contributing to the creation of a strong learning society,” Nguyên said. — VNS