PM: Former political prisoners keep the revolutionary flame alive

BÀ RỊA – VŨNG TÀU — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on May 3 attended a gathering in southern Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province in tribute to Vietnamese revolutionaries who were imprisoned by enemy forces.

The event marked the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), as well as the liberation of Côn Đảo (May 1, 1975 – 2025). It brought together over 700 delegates, including former political prisoners and their relatives, from 49 cities and provinces across the country.

At the gathering, the former political prisoners, living witnesses to history, revisited the nation’s proud and glorious struggle. They shared unforgettable, often painful memories of a time marked by heroic resistance and unwavering loyalty to the Party during their years of imprisonment on the sacred land of Côn Đảo.

To date, the National Liaison Committee for Vietnamese Revolutionaries Imprisoned by the Enemy has connected with over 63,000 surviving former political prisoners and tens of thousands of martyr families, organising more than 500 reunions, seminars, and tribute activities nationwide.

In the past decade, the Committee has mobilised more than VNĐ60 billion (US$2.3 million) from various organisations and individuals to build charity houses, offer scholarships for the children and grandchildren of former prisoners, and provide medical support to over 5,000 disadvantaged members.

The Committee has also worked with publishers to release more than 50 books and over 20 documentaries, reportage films, and historical materials that preserve the memories of former prisoners. Additionally, over 300 thematic talks have been held at schools to educate younger generations on revolutionary traditions.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that during the nation’s struggle for liberation, millions of outstanding Vietnamese sacrificed their lives and shed blood for the Fatherland. Among them, former political prisoners stood as shining examples of unyielding revolutionary spirit, inspiring others and strengthening the nation’s will to triumph over all enemies.

“No words can fully express our gratitude to those who fought and sacrificed for the Fatherland and the people,” the Prime Minister said.

He described Côn Đảo as a "special revolutionary school," where countless steadfast cadres were forged, many of whom later became distinguished leaders of the Party and State.

The PM pledged to uphold that legacy and called on all Party members, agencies, and the people, especially the youth, to honour it by living, working, studying, and contributing to the nation in ways worthy of the sacrifice made by the former prisoners, fallen heroes, and revolutionaries.

He noted that after 80 years since the August Revolution, 50 years of reunification, and nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), Việt Nam has achieved remarkable, comprehensive progress. From a country once under blockade and hardship, Việt Nam's economy reached $476.3 billion in 2024, ranking 32nd globally, with a per capita GDP nearing $4,700.

People’s living standards have improved significantly; the Human Development Index is high relative to the country’s development level; and the World Happiness Report ranks Việt Nam 46th out of 143 countries in 2025, up eight places from 2024. Việt Nam’s international prestige continues to rise.

PM Chính expressed his hope that the former political prisoners, with their steadfast spirit, will continue to contribute their wisdom and efforts to national construction and defence. He called on them to serve as exemplary role models for younger generations, helping instil pride in Việt Nam’s heroic past and acting as spiritual pillars for local authorities and communities.

He urged ministries, sectors, and localities to continue upholding the tradition of “paying gratitude,” ensuring policies and support for former political prisoners, wounded soldiers, martyrs’ families, and revolutionary contributors are continually improved.

The PM also urged relevant ministries to build a comprehensive database on political prisoners and their heroic, arduous struggles, and on behalf of the Party and State, extended his sincere appreciation for the work of the National Liaison Committee.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, he affirmed the Party, State, and people are striving to elevate Việt Nam’s standing among the world’s powers, safeguard national independence and freedom, and usher the country into a new era of prosperity and development. This, he said, is the most meaningful way to honour the sacrifices and contributions of the revolutionaries and former political prisoners who devoted to Việt Nam’s independence, peace, and unity.

On this occasion, the PM also presented meaningful gifts to the former political prisoners and their families, as a tribute to their service and sacrifices in the nation's struggle for liberation and peace. — VNS