Việt Nam detains South Korean national wanted by Interpol

VĨNH PHÚC — Police in the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc have detained a South Korean national who was the subject of a red notice issued by Interpol for illegal online gambling operations.

The individual, identified as Kim JiWon, 31, was discovered during a residence inspection at the Lafortuna apartment complex in Vĩnh Yên City. Police found that Kim had not registered a temporary residence and lacked valid work documentation, raising suspicions of illegal stay.

Further investigation confirmed that Kim was wanted internationally. He had previously received a suspended 10-month prison sentence in South Korea in 2019 for organising cross-border gambling, and is currently sought by Interpol for allegedly operating an illegal online betting site.

According to police, Kim holds a degree in robotics programming from Bucheon University and initially worked in the technology sector in South Korea before moving to Cambodia to join an online gambling promotion network.

He later entered Việt Nam in February 2024 under the sponsorship of Plan In Vietnam CO LTD. However, Kim left the company in September 2024 without notifying immigration authorities and continued to reside in the country using his temporary residence card, moving covertly between provinces.

During questioning, Kim admitted to violating Vietnamese immigration laws and acknowledged his activities in the country.

Police imposed an administrative fine of VNĐ17.5 million (approximately US$690) and issued a deportation order. He has been transferred to Detention Facility No.1 under the Ministry of Public Security for further processing. — VNS