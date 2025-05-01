PM orders fast-track construction of Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng railway

HÀ NỘI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed an official dispatch requesting expedited construction of Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway.

The official dispatch was sent to the Ministers of Construction, Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Environment, and Finance, Secretaries of the provincial/municipal Party Committee and Chairpersons of the provincial/municipal People’s Committees of Hà Nội, Lào Cai, Yên Bài, Phú Thọ, Vĩnh Phúc, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hải Dương, and Hải Phòng.

The Minister of Construction was asked to work closely with local authorities to hasten land clearance, compensation, resettlement, site surveys, and the drafting of a feasibility study, which must be completed by June 2025, setting the stage for the project's groundbreaking on December 19, 2025.

To meet this timeline, the minister must direct project management boards and consulting units to mobilise additional personnel. Teams will work around the clock, including holidays and weekends, to simultaneously prepare, appraise, and approve the feasibility study, detailed construction designs, bidding documents, and other essential procedures.

The minister was required to promptly finalise the National Assembly's draft resolution on special mechanisms and policies to support railway development. The draft must be submitted to the legislature’s upcoming 9th meeting for review and reported to the Government by May 5.

The Chairpersons of the above provincial/municipal People’s Committees must urgently establish local steering committees for land clearance by May 5. These committees, led by the respective Secretaries of the provincial/municipal Party Committees, will oversee the completion of compensation, resettlement, and the feasibility study by August 2025.

Other specific tasks were assigned to relevant ministers and localities to support the project’s progress. Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà will directly oversee the project and address any arising obstacles. VN