Key sea crossing bridge in final stage of construction

HUẾ CITY – The central city has completed the concrete work on the final joint of the Thuận An sea-crossing bridge, after three years of construction, in celebration of the country’s Reunification Day.

Authorities announced that the 2.36km bridge — the longest in the central coastal region — along with its accompanying traffic infrastructure, will officially open to traffic on September 2, National Day.

Once completed, the bridge will provide seamless connectivity between key economic zones, enhancing the national coastal transport network and improving links with neighbouring areas.

The 20-metre-wide, four-lane bridge, built at a cost of VNĐ2.4 trillion (US$96 million) in the first phase, forms part of the ring-road system connecting the neighbouring provinces of Quảng Trị and Đà Nẵng, as well as the East-West Economic Corridor linking Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Việt Nam.

Additionally, it helps create a 1,500-hectare beach urban zone for investment and the development of the Thuận An township, adding to a hub of economic growth centred on tourism, the seaport, and industrial parks in the Chân Mây-Lăng Cô Economic Zone.

Huế has been speeding up infrastructure construction to attract strategic investors and environmentally-friendly projects in the Chân Mây-Lăng Cô Economic Zone, about 6km from National Highway No 1 and the North-South railway. VNS