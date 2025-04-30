Police reopen investigation into student’s death after father’s tragic actions

HCM CITY — Police have reopened the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old girl in Vĩnh Long last September, following a recent tragic incident involving her father after his multiple unanswered complaints.

Nguyễn Vĩnh Phúc, 42, shot the driver responsible for the accident that killed his daughter before taking his own life on April 28, after his multiple complaints were rejected by authorities.

The driver, Nguyễn Văn Bảo Trung, is currently hospitalised.

The Ministry of Public Security has now tasked the Investigation Police Agency with reviewing the case amid public concerns.

The accident occurred on September 4 last year when Trung’s truck collided with the girl, who was riding her electric bicycle.

Initial police findings suggested she “failed to observe her surroundings,” while judicial bodies deemed Trung's overtaking maneuver “unsafe.”

A provincial consultation ultimately concluded that "the girl was primarily at fault."

The father, however, disagreed with this conclusion and vowed to seek justice for his daughter, expressing his belief that the driver is fully responsible.

A social media post has shared a letter from him, saying: “My dearest daughter, each day, I look at your photo and whisper your name through my tears. I promise to keep searching for the truth for you. I believe that justice will prevail, and one day, you will receive the fairness you deserve.” — VNS