Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Police reopen investigation into student’s death after father’s tragic actions

April 30, 2025 - 12:38
Police have reopened the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old girl in Vĩnh Long last September, following a recent tragic incident involving her father after his multiple unanswered complaints. 

 

The scene of the traffic accident that resulted in the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl in Vĩnh Long Province last September. — Photo courtesy of the police

HCM CITY — Police have reopened the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old girl in Vĩnh Long last September, following a recent tragic incident involving her father after his multiple unanswered complaints. 

Nguyễn Vĩnh Phúc, 42, shot the driver responsible for the accident that killed his daughter before taking his own life on April 28, after his multiple complaints were rejected by authorities.

The driver, Nguyễn Văn Bảo Trung, is currently hospitalised.

The Ministry of Public Security has now tasked the Investigation Police Agency with reviewing the case amid public concerns.

The accident occurred on September 4 last year when Trung’s truck collided with the girl, who was riding her electric bicycle. 

Initial police findings suggested she “failed to observe her surroundings,” while judicial bodies deemed Trung's overtaking maneuver “unsafe.”

A provincial consultation ultimately concluded that "the girl was primarily at fault."

The father, however, disagreed with this conclusion and vowed to seek justice for his daughter, expressing his belief that the driver is fully responsible. 

A social media post has shared a letter from him, saying: “My dearest daughter, each day, I look at your photo and whisper your name through my tears. I promise to keep searching for the truth for you. I believe that justice will prevail, and one day, you will receive the fairness you deserve.” — VNS 

see also

More on this story

Society

Emergency medical teams stand by for April 30 celebrations

The Department of Health and major hospitals in HCM City have in place plans to respond to emergencies and other health incidents that could occur during the parade to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) on April 30.
Society

HCM City inaugurates int’l friendship symbol

As part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), Hồ Chí Minh City on April 29 inaugurated the International Friendship Symbol at Bạch Đằng Wharf Park.
Society

Tanks for the memories

Witness the incredible demand for Việt Nam News' special 50th reunification anniversary edition, featuring a unique paper craft Tank No. 390! See why readers lined up and how this commemorative issue is inspiring patriotism and historical interest.
Society

Writing history in the midst of gunfire

Fifty years have passed since the end of the American War in Việt Nam, yet retired journalists from the Vietnam News Agency still vividly remember each battle where they captured historical photos. Let’s meet these brave journalists who wrote history in the midst of gunfire!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom