Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Emergency medical teams stand by for April 30 celebrations

April 30, 2025 - 10:03
The Department of Health and major hospitals in HCM City have in place plans to respond to emergencies and other health incidents that could occur during the parade to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) on April 30.

 

The 115 Emergency Centre and its 44 satellite emergency stations are ready with ambulances fully equipped to respond to emergencies  during the parade to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) on April 30. — Photo courtesy of the HCM City Department of Health

HCM CITY — The Department of Health and major hospitals in HCM City have in place plans to respond to emergencies and other health incidents that could occur during the parade to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) on April 30.

The department is set to deploy 24 emergency medical teams with two doctors and nurses each and a driver with medical supplies and equipment.

The teams are from specialised hospitals across the city.

The 115 Emergency Centre and its 44 satellite emergency stations will be standing by with ambulances fully equipped with emergency supplies.

In the areas outside the parade zone, the 115 Emergency Centre will have 20 two-wheel ambulances.

The department has asked the Red Cross Society to set up 146 first aid points on April 30, instructed Children’s Hospital 2 to have emergency teams standing by and the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital to have adequate supply of blood for emergencies. 

Emergency plans, patient transfer protocols and assignment of tasks for each hospital are also in place.

The HCM City Disease Control Centre is coordinating with healthcare facilities and the Food Safety Department to strengthen hygiene and safety inspections. — VNS

Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day April 30 115 Emergency Centre paramedics emergency services

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City inaugurates int’l friendship symbol

As part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), Hồ Chí Minh City on April 29 inaugurated the International Friendship Symbol at Bạch Đằng Wharf Park.
Society

Tanks for the memories

Witness the incredible demand for Việt Nam News' special 50th reunification anniversary edition, featuring a unique paper craft Tank No. 390! See why readers lined up and how this commemorative issue is inspiring patriotism and historical interest.
Society

Writing history in the midst of gunfire

Fifty years have passed since the end of the American War in Việt Nam, yet retired journalists from the Vietnam News Agency still vividly remember each battle where they captured historical photos. Let’s meet these brave journalists who wrote history in the midst of gunfire!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom