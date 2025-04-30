Emergency medical teams stand by for April 30 celebrations

HCM CITY — The Department of Health and major hospitals in HCM City have in place plans to respond to emergencies and other health incidents that could occur during the parade to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) on April 30.

The department is set to deploy 24 emergency medical teams with two doctors and nurses each and a driver with medical supplies and equipment.

The teams are from specialised hospitals across the city.

The 115 Emergency Centre and its 44 satellite emergency stations will be standing by with ambulances fully equipped with emergency supplies.

In the areas outside the parade zone, the 115 Emergency Centre will have 20 two-wheel ambulances.

The department has asked the Red Cross Society to set up 146 first aid points on April 30, instructed Children’s Hospital 2 to have emergency teams standing by and the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital to have adequate supply of blood for emergencies.

Emergency plans, patient transfer protocols and assignment of tasks for each hospital are also in place.

The HCM City Disease Control Centre is coordinating with healthcare facilities and the Food Safety Department to strengthen hygiene and safety inspections. — VNS