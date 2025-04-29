Politics & Law
Society

Tanks for the memories

April 29, 2025 - 18:08
Witness the incredible demand for Việt Nam News' special 50th reunification anniversary edition, featuring a unique paper craft Tank No. 390! See why readers lined up and how this commemorative issue is inspiring patriotism and historical interest.

see also

More on this story

Society

Quiet life of a former tank driver

The resistance war against America ended 50 years ago. Tank driver Trần Bình Yên has lived peacefully on his farm in Hà Nam Province, about 65km south of Hà Nội, like thousands of other soldiers who served. He still clearly remembers many moments from that intense period. Let’s visit him with Việt Nam News' reporters!
Society

Southern region revamps tourism products, services to attract visitors

Provinces and cities in the southern region are stepping up efforts to develop innovative tourism products and elevate service quality in order to contribute to the country’s 2025 tourism and service growth goals and meet economic development demands in the nation’s new era called the “Era of the Nation's Rise”.
Society

When no odds were too great for the Sài Gòn Special Forces

More than half a century after the 1968 General Offensive and Uprising, the memories of fierce battles and life-threatening covert missions remain vivid for the former soldiers of the Sài Gòn Special Forces, who helped write a heroic chapter in the nation's efforts to reunify.

