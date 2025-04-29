HCM City to handle over 5,000 domestic flights during national holiday

HCM CITY — HCM City is expected to manage more than 5,000 domestic flights during the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and Labour Day (May 1) holiday, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the nation's total domestic flights, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

From April 30 to May 4, domestic airlines will operate over 7,500 flights nationwide, offering approximately 1.5 million seats. This represents a 21 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

At Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, the number of domestic flights is forecast to peak at 520 per day, with around 95,000 passengers travelling through the airport — an increase of 35 per cent from 2024.

To meet the rising demand, the airport will raise its operational capacity to 46 take-offs and landings per hour between 6am and 11pm, and 36 per hour during the night-time, compared to the usual 40–42 flights per hour. Airlines such as Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air have also announced plans to boost late-night flights (between 11pm and 5am) by about 20 per cent.

Although Tân Sơn Nhất’s Terminal 3 has recently been inaugurated to alleviate congestion, most domestic flights by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air will continue to operate from Terminal 1 for the time being. The new terminal is expected to gradually expand operations and handle a larger volume of passengers in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội is preparing for a surge of 370 domestic flights and approximately 68,000 passengers on its busiest day, marking a 40–45 per cent increase year-on-year. The airport has introduced biometric check-in procedures using the VNeID platform, aiming to streamline the boarding process and enhance the passenger experience.

On the international front, airports across the country are projected to handle around 5,000 international flights during the holiday, averaging 830 flights per day — a 20 per cent increase compared to last year. Approximately 792,000 international passengers are expected to pass through major airports including Tân Sơn Nhất, Nội Bài, Đà Nẵng, Cam Ranh and Phú Quốc.

The CAAV has instructed airlines to enhance cooperation, increase flight frequencies, and improve service quality, aiming to ensure smooth operations and address passenger concerns promptly during the peak holiday season. VNS