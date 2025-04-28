University student project raises money for gifts, awareness for poor Khmer children

HCM CITY — A group of FPT University HCM City students has been carrying out a project to raise money for gifts as well as awareness of equality on the right to education for disadvantaged Khmer children in remote regions within the Mekong Delta.

The project, named “Khởi Nguồn Mer Ước”, consists of a wide range of meaningful activities to help young people in HCM City have a better understanding of the hardships of Khmer children in accessing education.

One of the activities is an online interactive game called “Chăm Mer”, where players learn more about Khmer children’s challenges to earn points, which are converted into gifts for students in Trà Vinh Province’s Ngũ Lạc B Primary School, in which around 80 per cent of the students are Khmer people.

Over 600 university students took part in the game, allowing it to become a bridge between them and disadvantaged Khmer children.

On April 24, the group visited the school to give gifts to poor students, such as new school books, stationery, notebooks and medical insurance, all of which was worth a total of VNĐ24 million (over US$922).

The gifts, which were funded through the Chăm Mer game, teachers and donors, brought smiles to many young students and teachers alike.

Prior to this, the university project also organised an interactive event in FPT University HCM City in late March.

It used a wide range of virtual reality, artificial intelligence and augmented reality technology to help over 400 visitors to understand and sympathise with the hardships of Khmer children, such as difficulties in travelling to school and language barriers, in order to inspire meaningful action. VNS