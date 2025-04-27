Politics & Law
Home Society

Tashkent-Đà Nẵng air route opens

April 27, 2025 - 15:38
The first tourists from Tashkent, Uzbekistan arrived in Đà Nẵng City on the chartered flight of the Centrium-Air Airways.  Photo courtesy of Lê Lâm 

ĐÀ NẴNG – Centrium-Air Airways of Uzbekistan began its first flight connecting Tashkent and the central city of Đà Nẵng with one chartered flight per week between April and June, offering more options to meet increasing demands of tourism and trade from the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The airline, in partnership with Prestige DMC Việt Nam and Red Island Prestige Travel Uzbekistan, is planning to double the number of flights to two a week from June to October, said chairwoman of Prestige DMC Việt Nam company Nguyễn Thị Phương.

Deputy director of Đà Nẵng City’s Tourism department, Nguyễn Thị Hoài An said the newly launched flight would be another exciting addition to promoting Đà Nẵng among the new markets in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, following the success of the new Almaty-Đà Nẵng air route earlier in April, and an introduction of Đà Nẵng hospitality at the recent Kazakhstan International Tourism Fair.

It’s expected that 10,000 visitors from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be booking tours to Đà Nẵng between June and October.

The department said there would be 11 flights a week from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Đà Nẵng, including two from Almaty and two from Astana, creating smooth connection among Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Russia and Đà Nẵng.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's national flag carrier, Air Astana and SCAT Airlines, have scheduled flights from Almaty and Astana to Đà Nẵng from this June.

Last year Đà Nẵng International Airport hosted 13.4 million passengers, of which 6.2 million were international arrivals and landed 32,400 tonnes of cargo. The airport has 24 direct air routes, of which 16 are international, hosting an average of 90 to 140 flights per day.VNS

Society

Digital technology for the elderly

Elderly people are among the most likely to be left behind in the era of smartphones and digital technology. But an AI class in Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District is making sure that doesn't happen. Seniors are now learning to use smartphones and AI apps for entertainment, shopping, communication and more. Join Việt Nam News reporters to see how they’re embracing the digital age!
Society

Việt Nam supports Cuba in ensuring food security

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz praised Việt Nam’s rice aid and technical support during a visit to a thriving joint project in Pinar del Río. The initiative is helping Cuba move toward food self-sufficiency and strengthening the special friendship between the two nations.
Society

PM calls for bold, accelerated action in railway development

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for greater speed and boldness to accelerate Việt Nam’s railway projects during a key national meeting. Major initiatives include the North–South high-speed railway and cross-border connections to boost national growth.

