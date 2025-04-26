Đông Đô Hospital announces a charity programme

HÀ NỘI — The Đông Đô Hospital announced a charity programme on April 26, called Triệu đôi mắt sáng (Million bright eyes), with a series of activities aiming to spread positive values ​​in the field of community eye care to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

On this occasion, Đông Đô Hi-Tech Eye Centre announced the free donation of 100 intraocular injections to all patients suffering from fundus diseases leading to vision loss in the country.

Intraocular injection is an effective method to treat many retinal and vitreous diseases, often indicated in cases of people with age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular oedema, uveitis, diabetic retinopathy, causing vision loss.

These diseases are common in the elderly, diabetics, and hypertensive patients. Intraocular injection is the most effective solution today to treat and prevent permanent vision loss.

Đông Đô Hospital was the country’s first hospital to apply the SmartSight intelligent femtosecond laser technology in treating refractive problems and enhancing treatment outcomes, and improving patient quality of life since April 2024.

SmartSight procedure can be used to treat myopia as well as astigmatism. The advanced technology helps minimise the amount of tissue that needs to be removed, expands the treatment range up to 12 degrees of nearsightedness and six degrees of astigmatism, reduces the incidence of intraocular pressure and at the same time minimises dry eye symptoms after surgery.

After a year of implementation, Đông Đô Hi-Tech Eye Centre has become the leading facility in SmartSight nearsightedness removal surgeries in Việt Nam and Asia.

The centre has successfully performed 500 surgeries with SmartSight technology within three months and reached 1000 cases after one year. On this occasion, the hospital is honoured to receive the certificate of Asia's Leading Medical Facilities for successful SmartSight surgeries.

Doctors of the Đông Đô Hi-Tech Eye Centre also provided free examinations and examined and free eye surgery for more than 500 disadvantaged people with eye problems, such as cataracts and refractive errors, in the country in the past three years.

The activity is part of a charity programme of the hospital’s Eye Centre, called Tự do cho đôi mắt (Free your eyes) since May 2022. All eye checkups and treatment costs will be covered by the hospital’s "Free your eyes" charity fund, to bring sight to poor patients in tough circumstances in Việt Nam. The community project aims to raise awareness about eye care and support eye treatment, as well as surgery costs for disadvantaged people across the country.

In addition, Đông Đô’s High-Tech Eye Centre also organised many charity trips to remote areas in the northern provinces, providing free eye examinations for nearly 10,000 people and helping people there have access to modern and specialised eye care services.

“The programme not only marks the 15-year milestone of establishment and development of Đông Đô Hospital but also affirms the pioneering orientation in applying modern technology in ophthalmological treatment, while promoting humanistic values ​​through practical and sustainable community activities,” said the hospital CEO, Đinh Thị Phương Thủy. — VNS