Digital technology for the elderly

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Elderly people are among the most likely to be left behind in the era of smartphones and digital technology. But an AI class in Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District is making sure that doesn't happen. Seniors are now learning to use smartphones and AI apps for entertainment, shopping, communication and more. Join Việt Nam News reporters to see how they’re embracing the digital age!