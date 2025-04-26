Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Digital technology for the elderly

April 26, 2025 - 16:49
Elderly people are among the most likely to be left behind in the era of smartphones and digital technology. But an AI class in Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District is making sure that doesn't happen. Seniors are now learning to use smartphones and AI apps for entertainment, shopping, communication and more. Join Việt Nam News reporters to see how they’re embracing the digital age!

see also

More on this story

Society

PM calls for bold, accelerated action in railway development

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for greater speed and boldness to accelerate Việt Nam’s railway projects during a key national meeting. Major initiatives include the North–South high-speed railway and cross-border connections to boost national growth.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom