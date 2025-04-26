Digital technology for the elderly

Elderly people are among the most likely to be left behind in the era of smartphones and digital technology. But an AI class in Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District is making sure that doesn't happen. Seniors are now learning to use smartphones and AI apps for entertainment, shopping, communication and more. Join Việt Nam News reporters to see how they’re embracing the digital age!
On the peak days, the airport is expected to serve 108,000 passengers, including 44,000 international passengers, 22 per cent higher than usual, and 25 per cent higher than that of the same period in previous years.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for greater speed and boldness to accelerate Việt Nam’s railway projects during a key national meeting. Major initiatives include the North–South high-speed railway and cross-border connections to boost national growth.
All six Vietnamese students competing at the 2nd International Mathematical Olympiad for High School Students won gold medals. Their stunning performance highlights Việt Nam’s rising talent on the global math stage.
As Việt Nam reignites its nuclear energy ambitions, experts and policymakers gathered in Đà Lạt to chart a sustainable and secure path forward. The seminar stressed the critical role of public education and scientific communication in shaping support for nuclear power.
Elisabeth Dahlin learned of a Christmas bombing campaign being conducted by the US Air Force against the north of Việt Nam and went door to door in northern Sweden to collect signatures in the snow calling for a ceasefire.
With unity, innovation, and strategic global partnerships, Việt Nam is carving out a path to sustainable development. Dr. Trần Nam Nghiệp shares why Việt Nam’s historic resilience is the key to mastering the digital future.
Fifty years after national reunification, former war correspondents of the Liberation Press Agency and Vietnam News Agency recall the hardship, resilience, and spirit that fueled their historic coverage.
From political reforms to frontline disaster reporting, VNA journalists captured Việt Nam’s spirit in a year of change. The 2024 VNA Press Awards celebrated outstanding stories, innovation, and a deep commitment to public service.
With road traffic accidents still a major global killer, UN envoy Jean Todt urged Việt Nam to adopt stricter laws and change public driving habits. At a meeting in Hà Nội, he outlined simple but life-saving actions to build a safer future.