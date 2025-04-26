Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

All Vietnamese students win gold at 2nd Int’l Mathematical Olympiad in Turkmenistan

April 26, 2025 - 11:48
All six Vietnamese students competing at the 2nd International Mathematical Olympiad for High School Students won gold medals. Their stunning performance highlights Việt Nam’s rising talent on the global math stage.

 

Vietnamese team for the 2nd International Mathematical Olympiad for High School Students in Turkmenistan. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — All six Vietnamese students attending the 2nd International Mathematical Olympiad for High School Students held in Turkmenistan on April 21-26 won gold medals, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

They are Nguyễn Trí Hậu and Nguyễn Trí Hiền, 11th graders from Quảng Nam Province’s Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm High School for the Gifted; Nguyễn Phúc Nguyên, an 11th grader from Hà Nội’s Newton Secondary & High School; Trần Quang Nhật, a 12th grader from Đà Nẵng City’s Lê Quý Đôn High School for the Gifted; Lại Gia Khải, an 11th grader from the High School for Gifted Students, Hanoi National University of Education; and Vũ Việt Hà, a 12th grader from Hải Dương Province’s Nguyễn Trãi High School for the Gifted.

In response to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the contest aims to nurture students’ talents and abilities, enhance friendship, develop progressive thinking and open-mindedness among young people.

This year’s competition saw the participation of students from 15 countries, including some with good traditions in Mathematics such as China, Russia, Bulgaria, and Türkiye. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Workers' Month begins in HCM City

Trade unions at all levels in HCM City will spend over VNĐ145 billion (US$5.6 million) to provide better care for and support union members and workers during Workers' Month, the HCM City Labour Federation said.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom