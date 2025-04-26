All Vietnamese students win gold at 2nd Int’l Mathematical Olympiad in Turkmenistan

HÀ NỘI — All six Vietnamese students attending the 2nd International Mathematical Olympiad for High School Students held in Turkmenistan on April 21-26 won gold medals, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

They are Nguyễn Trí Hậu and Nguyễn Trí Hiền, 11th graders from Quảng Nam Province’s Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm High School for the Gifted; Nguyễn Phúc Nguyên, an 11th grader from Hà Nội’s Newton Secondary & High School; Trần Quang Nhật, a 12th grader from Đà Nẵng City’s Lê Quý Đôn High School for the Gifted; Lại Gia Khải, an 11th grader from the High School for Gifted Students, Hanoi National University of Education; and Vũ Việt Hà, a 12th grader from Hải Dương Province’s Nguyễn Trãi High School for the Gifted.

In response to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the contest aims to nurture students’ talents and abilities, enhance friendship, develop progressive thinking and open-mindedness among young people.

This year’s competition saw the participation of students from 15 countries, including some with good traditions in Mathematics such as China, Russia, Bulgaria, and Türkiye. — VNS