Ninh Thuận asked to gain public support for nuclear power plant project

NINH THUẬN — The south central province of Ninh Thuận has been urged to hold regular meetings and dialogues with local people to listen to their opinions and aspirations to create high consensus on and promptly address any arising issues related to the implementation of the Ninh Thuận Nuclear Power Plant project.

The request was made by Huỳnh Thành Đạt, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, at his working session with the provincial Party Committee on coordination in carrying out the task of disseminating the nuclear power development policy and mission in Ninh Thuận.

He recommended the province to continue strengthening the leadership and direction of the Party committees and local authorities at all levels, while mobilising the participation of socio-political organisations in promoting the role, significance, and importance of the project.

The commission, along with the steering committee for disseminating the nuclear power development policy and mission, has committed to accompanying Ninh Thuận, and enhancing its role in advising, coordinating, and connecting various forces to create high consensus in consciousness and action, build public trust, and best facilitate the implementation of the project.

Phạm Văn Hậu, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, stated that recognising the importance of the project, the province has developed specific plans and a roadmap for its implementation. This includes focusing on effective communication efforts to gain high consensus among officials, Party members, and people.

Previously, the working delegation visited the construction sites of the Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Plant in Phước Dinh Commune of Thuận Nam District and the Ninh Thuận 2 Nuclear Power Plant in Vĩnh Hải Commune of Ninh Hải District where they presented gifts to local residents, and encouraged affected households to remain united and supportive of relocation, resettlement, and land clearance, ensuring the project proceeds on schedule for the development of the country and the province in the new era.

The Ninh Thuận Nuclear Power Plant project consists of two plants with a total capacity of approximately 4,600 MW. Specifically, Ninh Thuận 1 has a capacity of around 2,400 MW, and Ninh Thuận 2 has a capacity of around 2,200 MW. It is expected that 553 households with 2,319 members need to be relocated for the project. — VNS