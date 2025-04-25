Overview of the Quảng Trạch 1 Thermal Power Plant - national key project

|The Quảng Trạch 1 Thermal Power Plant is in Vịnh Sơn Village, Quảng Đông Commune, Quảng Trạch District, the central province of Quảng Bình. — VNA/VNS Photos Vũ Sinh
QUẢNG BÌNH — The Quảng Trạch 1 Thermal Power Plant, located in Vịnh Sơn Village, Quảng Đông Commune, Quảng Trạch District, Quảng Bình Province, is a national key infrastructure project, as designated by Prime Minister’s Decision No 428/QĐ-TTg, issued on March 18, 2016.
Construction of the project began in December 2021, with a total investment exceeding VNĐ42 trillion (US$1.6 billion). The plant consists of two machine units, with a combined installed capacity of 1,403MW.
Unit one is scheduled to commence electricity generation in June 2026, followed by unit two, which will come online four months later.
Once operational, the plant is expected to contribute approximately 8.4 billion kWh annually to the national power grid, strengthening Vietnam’s energy security, while enhancing the stability and safety of the power system.
|The coal conveyor belt connecting the port to the Quảng Trạch 1 Thermal Power Plant spans over 2km and is designed with a roofed structure.
|As of now, the construction and installation progress of the Quảng Trạch 1 Thermal Power Plant has reached 47.66 per cent of its total volume.
|Engineers and workers are installing turbines at the Quảng Trạch 1 Thermal Power Plant project.
|The coal handling port of the plant features two berths, designed to accommodate ships with a capacity of 100,000 DWT. Each berth measures 300 meters in length, 34m in width, and +5.5m in height.
|The Quảng Trạch 1 Thermal Power Plant comprises two machine units with a total installed capacity of 1,403MW. Machine unit one is scheduled to begin electricity generation in June next year.
|The plant also features a 500kV transformer station.