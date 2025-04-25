Overview of the Quảng Trạch 1 Thermal Power Plant - national key project

QUẢNG BÌNH — The Quảng Trạch 1 Thermal Power Plant, located in Vịnh Sơn Village, Quảng Đông Commune, Quảng Trạch District, Quảng Bình Province, is a national key infrastructure project, as designated by Prime Minister’s Decision No 428/QĐ-TTg, issued on March 18, 2016.

Construction of the project began in December 2021, with a total investment exceeding VNĐ42 trillion (US$1.6 billion). The plant consists of two machine units, with a combined installed capacity of 1,403MW.

Unit one is scheduled to commence electricity generation in June 2026, followed by unit two, which will come online four months later.

Once operational, the plant is expected to contribute approximately 8.4 billion kWh annually to the national power grid, strengthening Vietnam’s energy security, while enhancing the stability and safety of the power system.