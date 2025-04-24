Tech for a better city: HCM City creative awards spark future solutions

HCM CITY — Among the 52 projects shortlisted by the awards council for the 4th HCM City Creative Awards in 2025, many have harnessed digital technology to solve pressing issues in daily life.

Over the past few months, Nguyễn Thị Phương, a resident of District 4, has been regularly commuting to her university in Thủ Đức city via Metro Line No. 1.

Thanks to the city’s student fare subsidy policy through the HCM City Digital Citizen app, she logs in, enters her student ID details, uploads a photo of her card, and uses a QR code to pass through the e-ticket gates.

On her way to the Bến Thành metro station, Phương noticed trash scattered under the Calmette Bridge. She snapped a photo and submitted a report via the Digital Citizen app. Within minutes, the local authorities acknowledged and addressed her concern, and feedback was sent directly through the app.

“It’s incredibly convenient. I can send reports and track updates right from my phone,” she said.

Võ Thị Trung Trinh, director of the city’s Digital Transformation Centre, which developed and now operates the Digital Citizen app, said residents previously had to juggle multiple platforms and systems for different civic services.

These systems were often disconnected, leading to inefficiencies and user frustration. That prompted the creation of a unified platform for seamless, two-way interaction between citizens and government.

Launched in November 2024, the Digital Citizen app has since become a key digital bridge connecting local residents with city authorities.

The municipal People’s Committee vice chairman Võ Văn Hoan, said the Creative Awards celebrate and encourage innovation in all areas of life, whether in business, public service, or daily life.

As the city accelerates its implementation of Resolution No. 57 on science, technology, and digital transformation, the awards stand as a concrete step toward that vision.

“The 52 winning projects this year truly showcase the spirit of innovation that thrives across the city, anytime and anywhere,” he said.

Trinh further highlighted that the app serves as a one-stop mobile solution for civic needs, simplifying citizen-government interactions to a “single tap” while delivering practical benefits.

“It is the first platform to consolidate all public services into a single interface. Residents can easily engage with government offices, reducing administrative costs and streamlining communication in the digital era,” she added.

As of now, the app has integrated with the city’s shared data warehouse and is linked to nearly six million electronic IDs via the national VNeID system.

Plans are underway to further expand its utility, making it a comprehensive tool for public service delivery and civic engagement.

Fighting loan sharks with tech, creativity

In recent years, the city has grappled with a rise in loan shark activity and increasingly sophisticated scams. Aggressive advertising for illicit lending services and overpriced service flyers, such as septic tank cleaning or concrete drilling, have not only disrupted daily life but also tarnished the city’s urban image.

To address this, the city’s Police launched a project called “Enhancing Technology to Combat Loan Shark Crimes and Eliminate Illegal Advertising for a Cleaner Urban Landscape.” This initiative merges on-the-ground public outreach with digital tools to tackle the issue.

Captain Đặng Văn Thắng, head of the Youth Division of the city Police, said: “Our mission goes beyond crime prevention or urban beautification. We want to empower citizens to avoid falling victim to predatory lending schemes.”

However, these operations constantly evolve online, and flyers get reposted overnight. It felt like an endless cycle, he said.

Thanks to tech innovations, the city police have blocked over 3,000 phone numbers linked to illegal lending, fined several violators, and cracked down on unauthorised advertising.

They have distributed more than 130,000 educational leaflets and leveraged platforms like the Government Information fanpage, national TV channels, and Ministry of Public Security media outlets to amplify awareness.

In 2024 alone, the city police led seven coordinated campaigns to remove illegal ads, involving over 45,000 participants.

They also partnered with the HCM City Advertising Association to display more than 620,000 anti-scam messages on LED screens and outdoor displays.

These modern communication methods have proven effective in grabbing public attention.

But the effort didn’t stop at tearing down posters. After cleanup drives, authorities collaborated to install high-quality mural art themed “Beautiful Viet Nam.”

Over the past six years, 17 vibrant murals have replaced previously grimy walls, transforming public spaces into cultural landmarks.

Digitising port operations

Another standout initiative came from Saigon Newport Corporation with its project “Smart Port of the New Era: Integrated Digital Solutions for Seaport Operations.” In a fiercely competitive port logistics industry, the need to cut costs and boost efficiency is paramount, especially as global e-commerce and supply chain demands grow.

To support its “Smart Port – Green Logistics” strategy (2020–2024), the company introduced a suite of digital tools: the e-SNP ecosystem, including ePort, eDO, Auto-gate systems, and an AI chatbot that optimises shipping processes and reduces paperwork. Other innovations include a VR360 virtual port tour, a 24/7 virtual assistant named Pi, an electronic warehouse management system (eWMS), and automated gate operations with driver and license plate recognition. These upgrades have improved productivity, lowered operational burdens, and significantly enhanced customer experience.

Award highlights

The 4th HCM City Creative Awards received 292 submissions across seven categories. The council selected 52 projects for final recognition:

Category 1 (Economic Development): nine projects

Category 2 (Defence and Security): six projects

Category 3 (Government Administration): seven projects

Category 4 (Media and Communication): six projects

Category 5 (Arts and Literature): nine works

Category 6 (Science and Technology): nine research topics

Category 7 (Innovative Startups): six solutions

These innovations not only reflect the city’s commitment to progress but also its citizens’ creativity in addressing real-world problems through practical, tech-powered solutions.

The HCM City Creative Awards are held every three years, with their fourth edition scheduled for 2025. — VNS