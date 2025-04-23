Long An immunises dogs, cats during rabies vaccination week

LONG AN — A one-week “Rabies Vaccination for the Community” programme is offering free vaccinations to 8,500 pet dogs and cats in Đức Huệ District, Long An Province, located in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta.

Now in its fourth year, the programme was launched on April 19 by the district administration, German biopharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, and Nông Lâm University in HCM City. It supports the Government’s target of achieving zero human deaths from rabies by 2030.

This year, the initiative emphasises community awareness, highlighting the crucial role of vaccination and education in preventing rabies.

Employees of the company, along with 60 veterinary students and eight lecturers from the university, will take part in the programme.

Many activities will be organised to raise awareness of rabies prevention in a way that is accessible for the local community.

Đinh Thị Phương Khanh, deputy director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the programme has over the years provided 33,000 doses of vaccines.

“This programme has brought about meaningful changes in rabies control in Đức Huệ District, helping to safeguard the health and lives of our people.”

According to the World Health Organization, rabies causes around 59,000 deaths globally each year.

It recommends maintaining a vaccination coverage of at least 70 per cent among dogs and cats in high-risk areas to effectively prevent transmission of the disease to humans.

Despite notable progress in rabies prevention and control, Việt Nam continues to report between 70 and 100 rabies-related deaths annually.

In 2024 there were 80 fatalities, 10 more than in the previous year.

Lê Quang Thông, head of the university's Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine, said rabies could be completely controlled and eliminated through a systematic and well-coordinated approach involving a combination of mass vaccination, community education and pet monitoring.

Proactively seeking veterinary support and ensuring timely vaccination form the foundation for sustainable rabies prevention in both animals and humans.

“With close collaboration between local authorities, professional organisations, businesses, veterinarians, pet owners, and the wider community, we can gradually work toward the goal of eliminating rabies - safeguarding the health of both people and animals.”

Niklas Birkner, head of animal health at Boehringer Ingelheim Vietnam, said the sustainable elimination of rabies requires close collaboration between all stakeholders - from local authorities and professional organisations to businesses and the wider community.

“Every vaccination is not just about protecting pets – it is a crucial step in safeguarding public health and supporting Việt Nam’s goal of zero human deaths from rabies by 2030.” — VNS