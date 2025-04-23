Deliberate water pollution can result in criminal proceedings: ministry

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MoAE) has proposed imposing criminal proceedings against deliberate waste discharge, according to a recent plan to strengthen control and treatment of water pollution.

The plan serves as a guideline to implement the Prime Minister’s Directive No 02/CT-TTg, dated January 24, 2025, to address water pollution issues in the basins of Cầu River, Nhuệ–Đáy River, Đồng Nai River and the Bắc Hưng Hải irrigation system.

According to the plan, the MoAE will also work closely with the Ministry of Public Security to impose strict penalties on intentional and prolonged non-compliance with environmental protection regulations in river basins. Criminal proceedings can be considered for deliberate violations causing serious pollution.

The ministry will guide localities to inventory and classify discharge sources, within their administrative areas that affect water quality in the river basins, aiming for stricter management.

In addition, the ministry will compile and monitor a list of discharge sources with a wastewater flow rate of 200 cubic metres per day, or above into the river basins.

Other tasks include building and operating a shared database on pollution sources and water quality, assigning monitoring responsibilities and making public information on discharge sources, volumes and water quality.

The MoAE and its agencies will conduct inspections of licenced facilities within river basins and report back to the Prime Minister (PM).

The monitoring network across these river basins is in line for review and improvement to better track changes in the water quality, identify polluted areas and propose treatment solutions.

The ministry will assess the impacts of agricultural production activities on water quality in the river basins. It will also revise and enhance the operating procedures of the Bắc Hưng Hải irrigation system to ensure the minimum continuous flow, with completion expected by June 30 this year.

For river basins that play a key role in socio-economic growth, a draft water quality management plan will be submitted to the PM for approval.

According to the MoAE’s plan, a river basin agency will be responsible for coordinating, supervising the use and management of resources, and protecting water environments will be established, if approved by the Government leader.

Three pilot projects will also be developed to improve and restore degraded, depleted or polluted water sources in the Nhuệ–Đáy River, Cầu River and the Bắc Hưng Hải irrigation system.

The ministry is expected to review and issue directions on scientific and technological solutions, sustainable agricultural production and aquaculture models, and sustainable agro-processing.

Their strategies aim to promote the efficient use of resources, and re-using wastewater, to prevent pollution in river basins and enhance water quality monitoring.

In coordination with the MoAE, the Ministry of Finance and localities, the Ministry of Construction will conduct a review of wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure in all urban areas at tier 5 and above. The evaluation will put a special focus on industrial clusters.

Local authorities will be given guidance and supervised to take control measures on major pollution sources, ensuring timely communication and actions to replenish water sources and enhance the rivers’ self-purification capacity, in case of low water levels or poor circulation. — VNS