Average income of ethnic people to be raised

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam aims to raise the average income of ethnic people to at least half of the national average.

That's according to the second phase of the National Target Programme for Socio-Economic Development in Ethnic Community and Mountainous Areas for the 2021–30 period (programme 1719).

The programme has been proposed by the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.

It also aims to reduce the poverty rate among ethnic households to below 10 per cent and eliminate all extremely disadvantaged communes and villages.

It looks to ensure that 70 per cent of communes in ethnic community and mountainous areas meet the national new rural development standards.

Hà Việt Quân, Chief of the Coordination Office for the National Target Programme 1719, said the programme will also promote the restructuring of the labour force in rural areas.

It targets 40 per cent of ethnic workers becoming skilled in industrial, handicraft, tourism and service-related occupations.

About 80 per cent of ethnic farming households are expected to participate in commodity-based agroforestry.

Over 85 per cent of communes and villages in ethnic and mountainous areas will be equipped with adequate infrastructure to support socio-economic development, he said.

He said 100 per cent of ethnic households currently residing in scattered, remote, isolated areas, or in high-risk zones prone to flash floods and landslides, will be relocated and resettled in safer and more convenient locations.

Programme 1719 implemented since late 2022 has contributed to reducing the poverty rate among ethnic communities by an average of around 4 per cent per year, higher than the national average.

Livelihoods have become more diverse, and the average annual income of ethnic communities reached VNĐ42.7 million (over US$1650) as of December 31, 2024. This has helped bridge the development gap between regions and played an important role in fostering sustainable and prosperous national development. — VNS