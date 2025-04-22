One in every five Vietnamese children is shorter than they should be, say experts

HÀ NỘI — One in every five children in Việt Nam suffers from childhood stunting, meaning their height-for-age is below the WHO’s Child Growth Standards. Though often overlooked, stunting requires early, proper intervention and long-term care. It can impact physical health, brain development and overall well-being.

Participants were given the data at a symposium organised by the Vietnam Paediatric Association and Abbott in Hà Nội on Sunday.

The event aimed to foster a cohesive approach and collaboration between medical experts and families to address stunting, bringing together more than 400 parents for practical knowledge on growth monitoring and childcare.

At the event, health experts said that height and weight are equally important indicators of development. Parents are advised to frequently track and assess their children's growth to detect malnutrition and implement scientific interventions.

To support families, the Vietnam Paediatric Association developed a new online growth tracker https://hoinhikhoavietnam.org.vn/cong-cu-danh-gia-tang-truong-cho-be, based on the WHO Child Growth Standards, to help parents easily assess their child’s growth and detect early signs of malnutrition.

“Early detection is crucial to tackle stunting, as the first five years account for 60 per cent of a child's adult height,” said the Vice President of Vietnam Paediatric Association, Dr Khu Thị Khánh Dung.

“Parents should monitor their children’s growth regularly against WHO standards and consult healthcare professionals for an appropriate solution. Early action can prevent long-term consequences on children’s health and improve the stature of Vietnamese children.”

Stunted children and those at risk have higher nutritional needs for catch-up growth. It's important to ensure a complete and balanced diet, supplementing key nutrients for growth such as high-quality protein, arginine, vitamin K2 and essential vitamins.

For those with nutritional deficiencies, a complete and balanced oral nutrition supplement can be an effective solution to help improve growth.

New findings from Abbott’s latest clinical study were presented at the event, demonstrating the impact of a complete oral nutrition supplement - Food for Special Medical Purposes on 300 Vietnamese children demonstrated that stunted and at-risk children experienced a doubling in height-for-age growth after four months of intervention.

Other studies have highlighted the positive impact of complete and balanced nutrition on enhancing immunity and promoting healthy development without excessive weight gain.

The Abbott Centre for Malnutrition Solutions (ACMS) leverages the company’s science and healthcare expertise and partnerships to develop innovations that help detect, address and prevent malnutrition in communities around the world.

In 2022, Việt Nam issued the National Nutrition Strategy to 2025-2030 with a focus on addressing three nutritional burdens, including malnutrition (stunting and underweight), obesity and micronutrient deficiencies.

The strategy also set goals to eliminate stunting by reducing the rate in children under five years old to below 17 per cent by 2025 (below 28 per cent in mountainous areas) and below 15 per cent (below 23 per cent in mountainous areas) by 2030. The rate of underweight children will be brought down to below five per cent by 2025 and below three per cent by 2030.

The strategy also aims to increase the youth average height of 18-year-olds by 2025, an increase of 2–2.5 centimetres for males and 1.5–2 centimetres for females, compared to 2020. — VNS