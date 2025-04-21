Việt Nam wins runner-up title at world’s largest robotics competition

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam’s GreenAms Robotics Team from Hà NộI – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted has claimed the runner-up title at the 2025 FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) World Championship held in Houston, the US.

Competing for the first time at the international event, the 15-member team earned the title of world runner-up and won the Edison Division which were considered the most competitive among the tournament’s four divisions.

The FTC World Championship is the world’s largest robotics competition, drawing over 800,000 participants globally. This year’s finals gathered 256 teams from 52 countries.

According to team mentor Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, the team displayed strong coordination, sharp strategy, and determination to achieve the historic result.

During their trip, the students also visited NASA, met with alumni of their school in the US, and paid a visit to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Houston.

The school's principal Trần Thùy Dương said the achievement marked a milestone for Việt Nam’s STEM education and reflected the school’s long-term investment in nurturing scientific and technological talent. VNA/VNS