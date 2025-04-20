Politics & Law
Victorious moment

April 20, 2025 - 20:02
Noon on April 30, 1975, marks an unforgettable milestone in Việt Nam’s history. It is a moment forever etched in the hearts of the Vietnamese people, especially those who lived through the sacred hours of liberation. Let’s listen to the Liberation soldiers who witnessed that defining moment firsthand!

