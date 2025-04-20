Victorious moment

Noon on April 30, 1975, marks an unforgettable milestone in Việt Nam’s history. It is a moment forever etched in the hearts of the Vietnamese people, especially those who lived through the sacred hours of liberation. Let’s listen to the Liberation soldiers who witnessed that defining moment firsthand!
Marking fifty years since reunification, Việt Nam honours a legacy of healing and unity, as overseas Vietnamese return to contribute, embodying the nation's enduring journey of reconciliation and shared identity.