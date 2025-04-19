Man probed for selling fake pesticides made from rice via Facebook

BẮC GIANG — A 34-year-old man in the northern province of Bắc Giang is under investigation for manufacturing fake rodenticides and pesticides and selling them online through Facebook, earning over VNĐ5 billion ($200,000).

Police launched a probe after discovering that Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh, from Lạng Giang District, had been using a Facebook account to advertise and sell suspected counterfeit chemicals.

A joint inspection by the provincial police and market surveillance officers uncovered a makeshift production facility at his house.

They seized 7,193 finished products, nearly 1,000 plastic bottles, 20,000 labels, 300 kg of raw materials, and various machinery and containers filled with coloured liquids. All were confirmed to be counterfeit.

Authorities said Vĩnh did not possess government-issued permits to manufacture or distribute pesticides, nor was he authorised or contracted by any company to produce such products.

Vĩnh began the scheme in late 2024 after noticing rising demand for rodenticides and pesticides. He researched popular brands online, ordered counterfeit labels and packaging, and purchased the equipment and ingredients to produce the fake products at home.

The fake pesticides were made primarily from water mixed with colouring agents, thickeners, and paint, while the so-called rodenticides consisted of rice, rice husks, and bran, police said. However, one of the products contained any active ingredients capable of killing pests, weeds, or rodents.

Vĩnh marketed the products on Facebook and shipped them via cash-on-delivery services to buyers across Việt Nam. With the help of two relatives, he delivered 10,700 orders, pocketing more than VNĐ5 billion. — VNS