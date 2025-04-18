Hà Nội, HCM City accelerate metro construction

HCM CITY – The development of urban transport infrastructure in Hà Nội and HCM City is accelerating this year, with three new metro lines slated for construction.

The HCM City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), in collaboration with Hà Nội’s Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB), on Friday hosted an international conference to share experiences in consultancy and implementation of metro projects in Việt Nam’s two largest cities.

Phan Công Bằng, Head of MAUR, said: “Developing the metro network not only modernises urban transport but also brings to life the vision of modern, convenient cities with more connected and spacious living environments.”

He added: “Hà Nội and HCM City are building integrated metro systems that will elevate both cities to the level of other major urban centres worldwide, helping usher in a new era of national development.”

At the event, Lưu Trung Dũng, Deputy Head of MRB, outlined Hà Nội’s ambitious plan to construct 15 metro lines totalling approximately 600km, to be implemented in three phases until 2045.

From 2026 to 2030, the city plans to invest US$15.8 billion in about 116km of urban railway across seven lines. In parallel, preparations will begin for the next phase involving eight more lines.

Between 2030 and 2035, Hà Nội expects to build an additional 397km across nine lines, with an estimated investment of US$21.3 billion, requiring approximately 865 hectares of land. During this period, investment procedures for the final seven lines will also be completed.

From 2035 to 2045, the capital aims to complete the full metro network, bringing the total system to 600km at a further cost of around US$18.2 billion.

In the near term, MRB plans to break ground on two major projects in 2025: Line No. 5 (Văn Cao – Ngọc Khánh – Hòa Lạc) and Line No. 2 (Nam Thăng Long – Trần Hưng Đạo).

Meanwhile, a representative from MAUR said HCM City’s metro development strategy envisions 10 lines spanning 510km, implemented in two investment phases through to 2045.

By 2035, the city aims to complete seven lines totalling 355km, at an estimated cost of US$40.2 billion. Once operational, these are expected to meet 40 to 50 per cent of public transport demand, alleviating urban congestion.

From 2035 to 2045, the remaining three lines will add 155km, requiring a further US$17.9 billion and approximately 377 hectares of land.

Progress on Metro Line No. 2

Vũ Văn Vịnh, Director of Project Management Unit No. 2 under MAUR, said construction of HCM City’s Metro Line No. 2 (Bến Thành – Tham Lương) is scheduled to begin by the end of 2025, with completion expected in 2030.

The 11km line will have a total investment of nearly VNĐ48 trillion (US$1.94 billion), funded by the city budget rather than Official Development Assistance (ODA). In the future, it will connect key areas such as Thủ Thiêm and the northwestern district of Củ Chi.

To expedite progress, MAUR has divided the project into four phases: revising the feasibility study, completing design and bidding, verifying and finalising the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED), and conducting tenders for the main construction packages.

Consultants will also integrate the technical systems of Line No. 2 with Line No. 1, particularly at Bến Thành Central Station, where the two lines intersect. Efforts are being made to standardise technical specifications to ensure system compatibility.

Regarding the tendering process, Vịnh said MAUR has proposed that the HCM City People’s Committee be authorised to approve direct contractor appointments for urgent work packages. Domestic consultancy firms will be prioritised, with international firms engaged only when necessary.

The conference also introduced the planning and implementation framework of Resolution No. 188 of the National Assembly, aligning with the metro development directions of both cities.

It served as a platform for domestic and international experts to exchange insights on metro system design, project preparation, EPC bidding consultancy, management, and supervision. Key topics included implementation models, bidding strategies, contract structures, and risk management. — VNS