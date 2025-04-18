Partners for green growth

Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (#P4G) is an initiative launched by the government of Denmark in 2017 to foster public-private partnerships for a ‘green’ transition of the economy. Its fourth summit, held in Hà Nội over the last two days, was a platform for Việt Nam’s top leaders and international experts to discuss collaboration for sustainable development.
The proactive implementation of measures designed to prevent saltwater intrusion has helped alleviate the impacts of salinity in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta and secure water for domestic and agricultural use this dry season.
During the years when Việt Nam was temporarily divided, the Bến Hải River and Hiền Lương Bridge engraved their names in history with ordinary people contributing to the silent epic that has become a symbol for a whole generation living and devoting all their love for the country and belief in a unified tomorrow.
General Secretary Tô Lâm has urged Hà Nội to strengthen food safety measures and invest in education, proposing free midday meals for students, as part of broader efforts to enhance public well-being and national development.
According to Airports Corporation of Việt Nam, because the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport’s new domestic passenger terminal T3 is separate from domestic passenger terminal T1 and international passenger terminal T2, getting to terminal T3 is also different.
The Politburo also stressed heads of Party committees, governments, agencies and organisations must be strictly disciplined, if the drug situation becomes complicated in their managed areas or sectors.