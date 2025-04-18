Partners for green growth

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (#P4G) is an initiative launched by the government of Denmark in 2017 to foster public-private partnerships for a ‘green’ transition of the economy. Its fourth summit, held in Hà Nội over the last two days, was a platform for Việt Nam’s top leaders and international experts to discuss collaboration for sustainable development.