General Secretary suggests Hà Nội consider free school lunches for primary and secondary students

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary Tô Lâm has called on Hà Nội to tighten food safety regulations and invest more in education, suggesting that the city consider offering free midday meals for primary and secondary school students.

On April 17, General Secretary Tô Lâm and other National Assembly deputies from Hà Nội's Constituency No.1 held a meeting with voters from the city’s Ba Đình, Đống Đa and Hai Bà Trưng districts, ahead of the 9th session of the 15th National Assembly.

Among the attendees were Politburo member and Hà Nội Party Secretary Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh and Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council, Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn.

The meeting heard reports from deputies Nguyễn Quốc Duyệt and Nguyễn Phi Thường on the upcoming session and responses to previous voter petitions. Citizens raised concerns about public administration reform, calling on the Government to avoid mechanical restructuring and to responsibly manage public assets and surplus facilities after administrative streamlining.

General Secretary Tô Lâm acknowledged the public’s support for national policies and their desire to see timely implementation. He noted the complex international context in 2025, including rising trade tensions, tighter monetary policies and increasing political instability, which all affect Việt Nam’s economy.

Referring to threats of new US tariffs, he said Việt Nam must be proactive, protect its economic interests and turn challenges into opportunities. This includes restructuring exports and production, expanding markets and reducing overdependence on any single partner.

Touching on administrative reform, General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasised that merging local units should aim, not just at cost savings, but also at boosting efficiency of citizen services. He warned against creating overly large communes resembling 'mini-districts' or merging units which become so small they become ineffective.

He stressed the need for clearly defined roles across central, provincial and communal levels. In terms of public personnel, he underlined that civil servants must be competent and committed to public service and that State agencies should not become safe havens for unmotivated individuals.

On surplus public facilities, he said the Party has issued guidance to avoid waste, recommending that vacated buildings be used for schools, clinics, or other community needs.

Addressing specific concerns in Hà Nội, General Secretary Tô Lâm noted improvements in air pollution and traffic congestion since the last meeting and he urged continued efforts to ensure public well-being.

He highlighted two areas requiring further attention. First is food safety, especially amid recent cases involving counterfeit milk and food. Calling this a vital issue, he urged the city to launch a dedicated programme to inspect and regulate food safety and to strictly punish violations.

Second, he urged greater focus on education, particularly in maintaining high standards of teaching and learning. He proposed that Hà Nội consider offering free midday meals for all primary and secondary students, describing it as an investment in the country’s future. If successful in Hà Nội, he suggested, the initiative could be expanded nationwide. — VNS