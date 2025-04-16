Boldly going into space!

Today, half a century after Reunification Day, rice yields in the delta have surged from 5–6 million tonnes in 1977 to more than 20 million tonnes annually. Việt Nam’s rice production and exports are now part of a global value chain.
The central city’s medical tourism travel-related health care services have a big potential for sustainable growth, say experts, building central Việt Nam into a premium destination for international travellers.
SolarBK said the ‘green energy for schools’ programme aims to supply solar power systems to extremely disadvantaged schools in Yên Bái, Lai Châu and Điện Biên provinces, with a total funding of up to VNĐ1.8 billion (US$69,500).
A gathering themed “Everlasting Việt Nam- Laos special friendship” to mark Bunpimay festival, the traditional News Year celebration of Laos, was held in the northern mountainous province of Sơn La on Monday.