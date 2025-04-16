Politics & Law
Society

Boldly going into space!

April 16, 2025 - 19:07
Amanda Nguyễn has become the first Vietnamese-American woman to travel in space. She was part of the all-female crew onboard the Blue Origin rocket which launched on April 14.

