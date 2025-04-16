Medical worker arrested for alleged sexual assault of patient in Hà Nam

HÀ NAM — A medical worker has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female patient at a hospital in Hà Nam Province, authorities said on Tuesday night.

Vũ Duy Cương, 34, was arrested following a complaint filed on Monday, according to the police of the northern province. The incident allegedly occurred during a medical examination at the Hà Nội - Đồng Văn General Hospital in Duy Tiên Town.

Police said they received a report from a citizen claiming that a medical worker at the hospital had molested and sexually assaulted her during a visit. Cương was identified as the suspect.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and gathering evidence to proceed with legal action, the police statement added.

The case sparked outrage on social media after a Facebook post, purportedly from the victim, described the incident as the 'most horrific experience' of her life.

Unverified online claims suggested the assault took place during a sedated stomach endoscopy. — VNS