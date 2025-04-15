Nghệ An strengthens crackdown on illegal fishing activities

NGHỆ AN — In an effort to tighten control over illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Nghệ An province has partnered with the provincial Sub-Department of Fisheries to establish an interdisciplinary task force to conduct patrols, inspections, and monitoring of fishing activities in coastal waters.

The inspection campaign, which runs from March to November, is divided into multiple peak phases aimed at detecting, preventing, and strictly handling violations of fishing regulations. It also seeks to raise fishermen’s awareness and compliance with the law.

During two inspection rounds in March, the task force detected nearly 10 fishing vessels violating IUU regulations in nearshore areas. Violations included the absence of required fishing logbooks, improper vessel registration markings, non-compliant vessel identification, possession of electric shock fishing devices, failure to record catch logs, and lack of certified chief engineers and operational licenses.

Alongside enforcement efforts, the task force will enhance coordination with competent forces, including the Border Guard and Police, and coastal local authorities, to combat IUU fishing. Additionally, communication and education campaigns will be intensified to promote behavioural change among fishermen in line with the 2017 Fisheries Law.

As of March 17, Nghệ An had over 2,740 registered fishing vessels. More than 2,500 have been issued fishing licences, accounting for over 91 per cent. Over 1,190 vessels remain within the validity period of their technical inspection certificates, achieving over 95 per cent. Nearly 100 per cent of vessels have installed Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS), and over 990 vessels have received food safety certificates, representing more than 94 per cent.

Having largely addressed the issue of “three-no's” vessels (unregistered, unlicensed, and uncertified) in 2025, local authorities are now focusing on stricter monitoring of compliance with fishing permits, restrictions on fishing zones and seasons, prohibited gear use, and destructive methods such as electric shocks, explosives, and toxins. They are also emphasising accurate catch log reporting, VMS usage, and the technical safety of fishing vessels. — VNS