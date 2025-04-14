German universities strengthen links with Việt Nam through DAAD-led mission

HCM CITY— Representatives from 18 German universities visited Việt Nam last week for a series of higher education networking events in Hà Nội and HCM City.

The delegation, invited by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), met with representatives from 25 Vietnamese universities, exploring new ways to enhance academic collaboration and reinforce existing partnerships.

The initiative comes as both countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The visit also included two major education fairs, where German institutions engaged directly with Vietnamese students, offering insights into academic and student life in Germany. According to DAAD, more than 2,000 students attended the events.

Việt Nam and Germany have long been close partners in academic cooperation. Nearly 200 joint programmes connect German and Vietnamese universities, and over 7,000 Vietnamese students are pursuing degrees in Germany.

At receptions held during the visit, German Ambassador to Việt Nam Helga Margarete Barth and Deputy Consul General in HCM City Christopher Scholl reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to expanding academic cooperation with Việt Nam.

The Director General of the International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, Nguyễn Thu Thủy, emphasised the importance of international partnerships for advancing Việt Nam’s higher education and scientific research.

She described Germany as a "key partner" in these efforts.

Germany is home to more than 400,000 international students and over 75,000 researchers, positioning itself as a global hub for academic exchange and DAAD plays a central role in fostering these international ties. — VNS