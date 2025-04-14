HCM City guides spectators on how to enjoy biggest parade in 50 years

HCM CITY — People can watch the grand military and civilian parade in HCM City on April 30 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) from four directions.

More than 13,000 people are expected to watch the event in person. It will start at 6:30am and feature a military parade organised by the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security, along with a civilian march overseen by municipal authorities. In addition to 11 marching contingents as per central directives, the city has proposed the inclusion of an overseas Vietnamese group.

The parade will take place simultaneously, starting from the intersection of Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Street and passing the main stage in front of Reunification Palace. After the event, the procession will split into four directions to move towards assembly points, the city’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and the Department of Culture and Sports announced at a recent press conference held in the city.

Direction 1 will run along Lê Duẩn, Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Lê Lợi and Nguyễn Thị Nghĩa streets, Phù Đổng Thiên Vương intersection, and Cách Mạng Tháng Tám Street, with the assembly point at Tao Đàn Park.

Direction 2 will pass through the streets of Lê Duẩn, Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Lê Thánh Tôn, and Nguyễn Huệ - Mê Linh intersection, with the assembly point at Bạch Đằng Wharf Park.

Direction 3 will run along the streets of Lê Duẩn, Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Nguyễn Đình Chiểu and Đinh Tiên Hoàng, and gather at Hoa Lư Stadium.

Direction 4 will pass through Lê Duẩn, Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Điện Biên Phủ and Hai Bà Trưng streets, and gather at Lê Văn Tám Park.

The organisation board will install 20 large LED screens along Lê Duẩn, Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Lê Lợi, Nguyễn Huệ, Đồng Khởi, Điện Biên Phủ and Nguyễn Đình Chiểu streets to serve residents and visitors during the parade.

Convenient spots for observing the show are two sides of Lê Duẩn Boulevard, the end section of Lê Duẩn Boulevard in front of the Independence Palace, the starting point of Lê Duẩn Boulevard in front of the Sài Gòn Zoo and Botanical Garden, the 5th floor of Diamond Plaza, Sofitel Saigon Hotel, the area near the Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral, and the M Plaza building.

Parking areas include the Sài Gòn Zoo and Botanical Garden on Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Street in District 1; Lê Văn Tám Park on Võ Thị Sáu Street in District 1; the HCM City Youth Cultural House on Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai Street in District 1; Diamond Plaza on Lê Duẩn Street in District 1; the areas of Tao Đàn Park on Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai and Trương Định streets in District 1; Children’s Hospital No. 2 on Lý Tự Trọng Street in District 1; Vincom Centre on Lê Thánh Tôn Street and Lý Tự Trọng Street in District 1; the areas near Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street on Huỳnh Thúc Kháng, Hải Triều and Ngô Đức Kế streets; and private parking services in the area surrounding Hồ Con Rùa (Turtle Lake) on Võ Văn Tần, Phạm Ngọc Thạch and Trần Cao Vân streets in District 3.

The organisation board encourages people to use public transport to reduce traffic congestion.

Residents can also watch the anniversary celebrations on television and social media platforms.

According to the city Department of Tourism, the city has about 3,200 accommodation facilities with a total of nearly 50,000 hotel rooms for residents and tourists, both domestic and international, who want to attend the event.

The department has asked local accommodation establishments to focus on improving service quality, diversifying products, and ensuring stable prices during the holidays. — VNS