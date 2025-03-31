April 30 Victory – A turning point in Việt Nam’s destiny: Italian expert

ROME — The resounding victory of April 30, 1975, was a historic turning point that not only transformed Việt Nam’s destiny but also left a lasting imprint on global revolutionary movements, according to Stefano Bonilauri, Director of Italy’s Anteo Edizioni Publishing House.

In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam’s liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), Bonilauri described the victory as the culmination of decades of relentless struggle against some of the world’s most formidable military forces: Japanese fascists, French colonialists, and US imperialists.

He noted that this momentous achievement was not only a cause for celebration among the Vietnamese people but also resonated with millions worldwide who had stood in solidarity with Việt Nam’s fight for liberation.

Reflecting on Việt Nam’s post-war journey, Bonilauri highlighted the nation’s remarkable progress over the past four decades, particularly in national reunification, economic development, and universal education. However, he emphasised that advancing to socialism requires constant reform, adaptation, self-reflection, and the courage to challenge outdated doctrines. This was evident during the sixth National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, where the country acknowledged its shortcomings, identified causes, and laid the foundation for the transformative Đổi mới (Renewal) period.

Việt Nam’s ability to embrace change and self-correction allowed it to navigate the crisis in the years after that and achieve sustained development. While the nation has made significant strides, Bonilauri acknowledged that the path to socialism remains a long and challenging journey.

He underscored that the same spirit of national solidarity that fuelled Việt Nam’s victory in 1975 continues to drive its development today. The April 30 triumph cemented the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam’s resilience and determination to forge ahead on its chosen path.

Bonilauri also praised the country’s strategic blend of military prowess and diplomacy, particularly its "bamboo diplomacy”, a foreign policy approach that enables it to maintain positive balanced relations with global powers. He commended Việt Nam’s ability to navigate different geopolitical forces, ensuring its national interests without succumbing to external pressures.

Addressing present-day challenges, Bonilauri stressed that as Việt Nam adapts to the digital economy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it must continue placing national interests and the well-being of its people at the core of its policies. By staying true to this principle, he believes Việt Nam will successfully overcome global uncertainties and maintain its upward trajectory.

Reflecting on the lessons of the April 30 victory, he highlighted the unwavering resolve of the Vietnamese people. Despite being at a military and technological disadvantage, they demonstrated extraordinary determination in defending their homeland and sovereignty. This historic victory proved that the will of the people could overcome even the most formidable adversaries, serving as an inspiration for other nations in Asia and Africa striving for decolonisation and independence at that time. — VNS